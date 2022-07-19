Friday’s record-breaking rains damaged several area hiking and mountain biking trails and kept city of Grand Junction crews busy making sure the stormwater system didn’t get clogged.
According to Kevin Sperle, Grand Valley Canyons chapter chair of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, several trails in the Lunch Loops network were damaged by the storm, including Klunker and Holy Bucket.
Sperle said the Bureau of Land Management is sending trail repair crews to the Lunch Loops this week to work on some of the worst spots, and the association is also planning work to repair the trails.
Association members haven’t yet heard about other trail networks in the area, Sperle said.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm dropped .72 inches of rain at Grand Junction Regional Airport, breaking a 101-year-old record.
Some areas, including downtown Grand Junction, received even more rain than that, with totals around 1 inch. That was sufficient to overwhelm Grand Junction’s stormwater system, according to city of Grand Junction spokesperson Sara Spaulding.
Many streets in the downtown area were partially or fully covered by water as a result of the storm.
The city closed a portion of south Seventh Street for five hours Friday to prevent cars washing water into a nearby residence.
Spaulding said she is not aware of any damage to vehicles or structures caused by the storm.