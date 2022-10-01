Traffic navigates through more than a foot of standing water on South Seventh Street near Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Much of the Grand Valley received nearly half an inch of rain Friday. Photo by Barton Glasser
Grand Junction High School parents make use of a rain delay by swapping smooches at the Anna Banana cross country invitational at Snooks Bottom Open Space near Fruita, Colo., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Much of the Grand Valley experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms Friday. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
A band of storms Friday dropped 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain on the Grand Valley as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, causing some localized street flooding.
Grand Junction Meteorologist Tom Renwick said a front moving through has settled on the area, which will cause storms for the next couple of days.
Renwick said an area east of Grand Junction Regional Airport reported 0.23 inches of rain, the airport reported 0.3 inch and someone who lives east of Colorado National Monument reported 0.4 inches.
“That’s a lot of rain, we’ll take it,” Renwick said.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and flood advisory for the Grand Junction area Friday, as well as a severe weather statement for thunderstorms. The storms Friday also came with a large amount of thunder and lightning, which Renwick said is normal for this time of year.
Fall storms tend to be brought on by fronts, he said, which push air differently than monsoonal storms, and in ways that cause more thunder and lightning.
“That’s really what we look for in fall storms,” he said.
Similar weather is expected today and Sunday with scattered heavy showers.
“I don’t expect it to be anything like today,” he said.
The front is expected to start moving east Monday. Temperatures are likely to remain normal for this time of year through the weekend, with highs in the low 70s.