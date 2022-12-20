Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Friday traffic operation aimed at preventing drunk driving-related crashes

A Colorado State Patrol cruiser with an unidentified trooper sits behind a vehicle during a past traffic stop.

The Colorado State Patrol along with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department conducted traffic enforcement operation on December 16.

The operation was aimed at preventing drunk diving-related crashes on some of the busiest highways traveled during the holiday season, a CSP news release said.

