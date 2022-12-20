Friday traffic operation aimed at preventing drunk driving-related crashes SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Buy Now A Colorado State Patrol cruiser with an unidentified trooper sits behind a vehicle during a past traffic stop. Christopher Tomlinson The Colorado State Patrol along with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department conducted traffic enforcement operation on December 16.The operation was aimed at preventing drunk diving-related crashes on some of the busiest highways traveled during the holiday season, a CSP news release said.The operation on Friday focused on North Avenue and Patterson Road in Grand Junction.The reason for the Grand Junction was for the Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies as well as possible holiday parties going on.“We wanted to be sure these highways were as safe as possible to ensure everybody made it to and from their destinations safely.” the release said.Over the course of the five-hour operation, officers, deputies and troopers contacted 58 motorists, made two DUI arrests and issued 11 citations. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Dui Grand Junction Police Crime Criminal Law Work Motorist Patrol News Release Enforcement Trooper Arrest Officer Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you