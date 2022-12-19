The Colorado State Patrol along with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department conducted traffic enforcement operation on December 16.
The operation was aimed at preventing drunk diving-related crashes on some of the busiest highways traveled during the holiday season, a CSP news release said.
The operation on Friday focused on North Avenue and Patterson Road in Grand Junction.
The reason for the Grand Junction was for the Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies as well as possible holiday parties going on.
“We wanted to be sure these highways were as safe as possible to ensure everybody made it to and from their destinations safely.” the release said.
Over the course of the five-hour operation, officers, deputies and troopers contacted 58 motorists, made two DUI arrests and issued 11 citations.
