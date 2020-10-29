On Friday, Cold War Patriots is hosting the 12th annual Day of Remembrance, a celebration of life for those who died from effects of working with nuclear technology and uranium.
It is also a celebration for the 20th anniversary of Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act. The legislation guaranteed financial aid for anyone stricken with sickness from working with materials such as nuclear technology and uranium.
This year’s National Day of Remembrance will be held virtually, Cold War Patriots announced in a news release. Registration is open to the public and details can be found on the Cold War Patriots website, coldwarpatriots.org.
“They sacrificed their health — and even their lives — to provide for the common defense and safety of all Americans, but many citizens have no idea about the sacrifices these brave men and women made to protect us,” Cold War Patriots spokesperson Tim Lerew said in the release. “The National Day of Remembrance is our chance to salute these unsung heroes and show our gratitude for their vital service that keeps us safe still today.”
Developing the U.S.’s nuclear arsenal came at a cost that the government denied for decades.
The materials used in the Manhattan Project led to chronic illness and often death in the workers. Breathing in dust from beryllium, a toxic metal, for example, was one of the many hazards weapons workers were exposed to.
The U.S. government deflected these accusations until 2000 when it acknowledged that working with chemicals such as beryllium and uranium, produced chemicals that caused illness and death. Not long after the government’s acknowledgment, the Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act was passed in a bipartisan effort.
That long delay is why the groups such as Cold War Patriots continue to honor those who suffered and continue to do so, the release said.
Colorado War Patriots highlighted one Coloradan who worked at the Rocky Flats Plant, a nuclear power plant in Jefferson County near Arvada.
“I worked at Rocky Flats in Colorado for almost 30 years and was exposed to plutonium,” the person — identified as Jamie G. — said in the news release. The release claims the individual had part of a lung removed and must constantly be on oxygen. “In the early years the procedures and safety features weren’t very stringent. Now I have lung cancer and just recently found out it has come back and spread to my adrenal glands and kidneys.”
Registration is open to the public and details can be found at coldwarpatriots.org.