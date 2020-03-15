When neon light called to Paul Cruz as a boy he couldn’t get the glow out of his mind’s eye.
“How does that thing work?” he wondered as he caught sight of neon signs inside the bars he passed walking home through the barrio after missing a school bus.
Curiosity finally got the better of him, and “one day I sneeked into one of those beer joints,” Cruz said. He just had to touch a neon sign. When he did, he was surprised to find it cool instead of light-bulb hot.
Cruz, 72, never tires of telling the start to his “magical journey” with neon light.
It has become his one-of-a kind way of looking at the world and creating art.
And when he’s not moving and shaping glass for himself or clients, he is the go-to guy in the Grand Valley for making and repairing neon signs.
The Neon Factory is tucked into Bud’s Signs and Neon, 1040 Pitkin Ave., a room packed with glass and works in progress and lit up with neon signs in red, yellow, blue and green.
“I’m basically the artist in residence,” Cruz said.
He has been there since about 2008, when owner Bud Preuss called. “I know you’re very independent … but I’d like you to come over here,” he told Cruz.
“I wanted good neon,” said Preuss, who had gotten to know Cruz through his work, enthusiasm and generosity.
When people, especially kids, come by to see Cruz, “no matter how busy he is, he’ll take the time for them,” Preuss said.
Before moving into Bud’s Signs, Cruz had his own workshop off Independence Avenue after he and his wife moved to the valley in the 1990s.
And before that, Cruz was in Texas, his home state.
While Cruz’s imagination was taken with neon light, after high school he decided to get a job in strip mining. Then he got caught in a cave-in. His injuries resulted in 38 operations on his legs through the years.
When the mining company let him go, he began thinking, “What do I really want to do? And the neon pops up again.”
He went into neon shop after neon shop, looking for someone who would teach him, but no one was willing to take a “disabled person,” Cruz said.
He eventually found a list of neon schools in a magazine and wrote to all of them. Again, not one would accept him because of the injuries to his legs.
Finally, he personally contacted a school in Dallas and by signing an agreement that he wouldn’t sue the school if anything happened to him, he was able to take a 12-week class.
“I was in heaven,” Cruz said.
Cruz later opened his own neon sign business in Austin, Texas, before he and his wife, Sandy, decided to move to Grand Junction, where she is from. The two have three children and six grandchildren.
Western Colorado’s drier climate helped with the pain Cruz continued to have in his legs, and he opened a neon sign workshop.
Since then, the Grand Valley has seen plenty of Cruz’s work. He has created neon pieces for parades and watching students. He has made signs for big name bands who have come through town as well as for area businesses.
If you look in the window of Brown Cycles on Main Street, you’ll see one of his more recent pieces. It features a bicycle, of course, and a vintage neon look, he said.
When he makes a piece for a client, either for their personal enjoyment or for their business, “I try to make it an original piece,” Cruz said.
“I’m actually creating something with my hands. I’m creating light,” Cruz said. “I literally draw with light.”
He is still amazed at how it works and what he can come up with, such as lighting for a staircase or lighting for the water around a houseboat. “Who made that? Oh, I did!” he said, then laughed.
And then there’s the art he creates, sometimes because of “crazy dreams.”
If he dreams about something three times, it’s going into neon, he said, blaming his Hispanic and Cherokee heritage.
One of those dreams he had about a dozen years ago about newspapers being in trouble involved a metal newspaper vending machine. He decided he needed to do an art piece on the subject, because he loves newspapers, he said.
But when he tried to buy a newspaper box, it was too expensive. Then The Daily Sentinel called. Apparently, a machine had been hauled off to the desert, shot up, slammed with a sledgehammer and run over, all in a futile attempt to get change out of the money box.
“This is what I was envisioning,” Cruz said when he saw it.
He put neon light behind the coin slots at the top, which gave it a robotic look. He added neon signs to the body and plastered it with significant headlines. “For me, this piece is about the history of the newspaper,” said Cruz, who is still in the process of producing a video to go with the neon art piece.
His remade newspaper box was part of an exhibition of Cruz’s work at The Art Center in September and October for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Other art pieces, both completed or in progress, can be found around his workshop. One of those is his “Urban Cowboy,” a bowling pin fronted by a neon cowboy in yellow chaps, a blue shirt and white hat. He might do a whole series to go along with it, the next one being a cowgirl, he said.
On a shelf is “The Last Buffalo,” which is the carved figure of a gray buffalo with holes to represent bullet holes and backlit with neon.
And from behind his workbench Cruz pulled out a stump he claimed while working on a friend’s property near Cedaredge. He plans to put a mailbox on top with backlit postcards coming out and neon flowers growing in the stump’s holes.
“Isn’t that crazy? All because I saw a tree stump,” Cruz said.
And its effect is magic; any disability disappears as glass bends to Cruz’s will, colors transform and something new and imaginative comes into being.
“Don’t let any handicap stop you,” Cruz said. “Be inspired and find a way.”