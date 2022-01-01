Highline Lake State Park, the place people have loved visiting like never before in this time of COVID-19, is getting some love of another sort thanks to the recent formation of a nonprofit group created to support it.
Friends of Highline Lake State Park was formed in February and is looking to support the Colorado Parks and Wildlife facility north of Loma through means such as recruiting volunteers and raising funds for projects like replacement of interpretive signs.
The group is assisting with a CPW First Day Hike today by contributing an annual pass good at all CPW parks that will be given away in a drawing.
Rusty Simmons, chair of Friends of Highline Lake State Park, said she’s been visiting the park for four years, enjoying activities there like hiking, riding her bike and taking pictures.
She said whatever happens at the park on a day that she visits, she appreciates, even if it’s as simple as seeing a bluebird.
She said the park has had more users during the past two years than ever before.
“Because of the high use of the park there’s just areas of concern to make sure that we’re taking care of, reaching out to the community to make them aware of the stewardship of natural resources, understanding outdoor recreation impact and just improving the support from public, private and government groups for the betterment of the park,” she said.
She said the group is small at this point.
“We’re still trying to develop the membership because it is small, reaching out to the public and anyone who’s using the park and understanding that the funds that the state park receives are not enough to cover everything that needs to be done in the park to do any improvements.”
The park’s manager, Alan Martinez, said CPW is very appreciative of the new group’s efforts. He said while there are some big Friends groups for state parks on the Front Range, about the only sizable one in western Colorado is at Ridgway State Park.
He said it takes a while to build such programs. He’s hoping that some of the events the Friends group and CPW are planning to do in the coming year might spark local interest in joining the group, which he said would be a huge benefit to the park. Simmons said another event the group is working on planning is a kayak race on July 13.
That’s on one of the Wakeless Wednesdays that CPW plans to start up in 2022 to better accommodate nonmotorized recreation at the park one day a week.
Martinez said that the past two summers, after COVID hit, Highline was closing to additional visitors almost every weekend due to capacity issues. There’s a huge impact with such visitation, particularly at the the park’s restrooms.
“We’re almost double what we’re spending on toilet paper than we were three years ago just because of the usage,” he said.
The park also is spending more on cleaning supplies to keep restrooms clean, he added.
Increased visitation that increases operating costs only further strains the park’s budget. One frustration for Martinez has been an inability to replace once-beautiful interpretive signs that are now perhaps close to 30 years old.
“They are atrocious. They are in very, very bad shape. Most of them you can’t even read what’s on them,” he said.
The new Friends group is working on trying to replace the signs once the funding comes together. Simmons said it will cost about $5,000 to replace the 14 signs.
Through fund-raising efforts, the group also hopes to help the park put in bearproof trash canisters at the park and bearproof food containers at campsites there.
Martinez said the park doesn’t get many bears, but bearproof trash canisters would cut down on the litter that blows out of existing trash containers on windy days, and the campground containers would help alleviate problems with raccoons getting into food.
The Friends group also is encouraging more people to volunteer at the park, where volunteers can help protect natural resources by encouraging leave-no-trace practices among visitors, such as not littering or disturbing wildlife. People don’t need to join the group to volunteer.
Martinez said the park has had volunteer trail hosts for 16 years, and they are helpful when it comes to things like notifying park staff about things occurring on trails, such as floods washing out trail sections.
“Our volunteer program has really become a huge piece to help offset staff shortages we’ve had over the past few years,” he said.
People volunteering at the park can earn a free annual pass to all CPW state parks after volunteering for 48 hours.
More information on the Friends of Highline Lake State Park group and about volunteering at Highline may be found at www.friendshighlinelakesp.org and by emailing to friendshighlinelake@gmail.com.
“My invitation to everyone is become a volunteer and bring friends with you,” Simmons said.