Natalie Schievelbein is ready to launch her career.
But like a number of recent college graduates, she must first figure out exactly what she wants to do in a job market thrown off-kilter by COVID-19. But she’s optimistic.
“I have this philosophy that things always end up better than you think they will,” said Schievelbein, 23, who received bachelor’s degrees in dance and business in May from Colorado Mesa University.
She may be figuring things out, however, she’s not doing it while sitting around. Schievelbein is a dance instructor with Absolute Dance & Performing Arts, the latest job on an interesting résumé that began when she was 16.
“I just try to be fearless in whatever I do,” she said.
When an opportunity comes along, she jumps for it and, as a result, “I’ve been blessed to have a variety of things I’ve been able to do,” she said.
Schievelbein grew up in Westminster and in high school she ran track, was a member of the dance team and participated in theater.
During the week, she was at the studio where she learned to dance, teaching basic ballet and tap to little tots who at times were just as likely to eat sparkles off the floor as attempt a twirl, she said.
On weekends, she was in charge of hosting birthday parties at Jump City trampoline park. Then her senior year of high school she got a call from a friend she had known since preschool, Caitlin Torgerson, about a different job.
“All you’ve got to do is jump off a 16-foot cliff four times an hour,” Torgerson said in her pitch.
Uh, sure! Schievelbein thought. So the next day she walked into Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant in Lakewood that is known for a waterfall, cliff divers, skits, secret passageways, puppet shows and musicians.
She was handed the “pirates and princess” script to read and then had to jump off a cliff into a pool on the restaurant’s lower level.
“‘The first time I did it, it was really scary, I’m not going to lie,” Schievelbein said.
She got the job and it was kind of crazy and exciting to go to work each day. “A job doesn’t feel like work if you like it,” she said.
But she had to say goodbye to Casa Bonita the summer between high school and college because she got a job with Universal Dance Association traveling and teaching dance camps for high school dance teams across the country.
Each camp included a free day for staff to go sightseeing. For example, a camp in Wisconsin was followed up by a day at Wisconsin Dells, a huge waterpark, she said.
Then it was off to college. She settled first on Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. Along with taking classes, she worked at a dance shop at a studio in Des Moines.
However, she really wasn’t happy there, and both her best friends were at CMU. One of them was Torgerson, who encouraged Schievelbein to “come, see if you like it.”
So she did and decided to transfer to CMU. Once she got settled in Grand Junction, she joined CMU’s Mavettes Dance Team and landed a job as nanny for two kids, both of whom took dance classes at Absolute Dance.
She got to know the studio and its owner, Theresa Kahl, and eventually Schievelbein’s enthusiastic fearlessness had her asking for a job — “I would not call myself shy,” she said.
Schievelbein started on the studios’ substitute list, then in January 2019 she became the instructor for two classes. Now she has nine classes, teaching little kids in pre-K ballet to older students in advanced hip-hop.
Being at the studio is “the best part of my day,” she said.
“She’s got a great, light personality that is welcoming but that you know gets the job done. I have, through this pandemic, I have really discovered teachers who are truly there for me and she rings out,” Kahl said.
Extra cleaning? Reworking a class to accommodate dancers being 10 feet apart and wearing masks? Schievelbein is up for the challenge.
“It’s comforting to know where her heart is,” Kahl said.
When the studio reopened several weeks ago with new requirements to help keep both dancers and instructors safe, Schievelbein was ready and willing to teach.
“It has been good, but it has been hard,” she said.
She had to change her class curriculum so it’s not as cardio heavy because everyone is wearing masks, but at the same time she is OK with the masks.
Normally, while in a dance class, kids are constantly touching their faces, they sometimes sneeze or cough without covering nose or mouth, and little ones will occasionally randomly lick their hands, she said.
The masks aren’t easy or comfortable, but they are necessary right now, she said.
While COVID-19 has changed things about how she teaches hip-hop, ballet and tap — tap is her first love, but hip-hop is probably what she’s best at, she said — it also changed her end-of-the-school-year plans for her high school dance team in Battlement Mesa.
Schievelbein is the coach for the Grand Valley High School dance team, which got through its season before COVID-19 ended the school year, but didn’t get to have its annual banquet.
“I’m planning to have a dinner for them once we get back to school,” Schievelbein said.
She connected with the team during the 2018–19 school year when it contacted the coach of the Mavettes Dance Team about needing someone to choreograph its state competition routine.
“Yeah, I’ll do it,” said Schievelbein, who drove to the high school once a week for four months to work with the students.
Then, when the team’s coach left, “I was already connected to the team so they offered me that job,” Schievelbein said.
During the dance team’s season she drives to Battlement Mesa between two and four times a week. “Coming from Denver, I’m used to driving,” she said. “it’s not crazy for me.”
As she drives, she listens Michael Todd sermons and financial well-being podcasts, “because I’m trying to set myself up for a future that’s OK.”
All this came after Schievelbein decided to become a double major at CMU.
She was on track to graduate with her dance degree after three years of college, but she didn’t think she was ready.
“I didn’t feel I had the ability to adult,” she said, then joked, “How do I cook rice?”
She had taken a human resources management class and liked it, so she decided to get a business degree.
Now that she has graduated — she will actually walk in August — the “what’s next” must be figured out.
One thing she has determined, though, is where she’ll be.
At one point, her dream was to go to Los Angeles and become a professional dancer, but that was before she got to know people in Grand Junction and found herself drawn to a sense of community she hadn’t found elsewhere.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s something that’s really important to me.”
“I don’t plan to go anywhere anytime soon, so sorry, you’re stuck with me,” Schievelbein said.