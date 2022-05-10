There’s nothing like being in nature.
The nonprofit group Friends of Youth and Nature, located in Hotchkiss, was recognized recently for its commitment to helping young people enjoy the great outdoors on the Western Slope and instill a love for nature.
The group won the Southwest Partner of the Year Award from Colorado Parks and Wildlife at a Parks and Wildlife conference in Vail on April 19.
“It’s a real gift,” said group Chair Anita Evans.
She said the award was earned because of collaboration between partnerships that include Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 7th Judicial District, Partners West, Families Plus, Haven House for the Homeless, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club and Outer Range, which includes the Together for Resilient Youth (TRY) group. The collaboration provided 25 sets of snowshoes, 11 paddleboats and 80 day packs to Ridgway State Park.
The Foundation for Youth and Nature, founded in 2018, works with underserved youth in Montrose, Delta, Ouray and Mesa counties.
“We ended up creating Friends of Youth and Nature to overcome barriers that our local youth had to getting outdoors,” Evans said. “We want kids to get outdoors and be educated about taking care of our world and its natural resources. People want to go outdoors to have a sense of normalcy, and kids are just shorter people.”
On its website, Friends says its mission is to connect youth and families with local providers of outdoor and nature programs, provide funding assistance for youth to attend outdoor education programs and transportation costs for field trips, In addition, they promote healthy lifestyles through outdoor activities and support natural resource stewardship projects in local communities.
Lastly, they provide a web platform with information that connects environmental education providers with teachers, students and parents.
In Mesa County, Friends has funded transportation for Mesa County School District students to attend the Outdoor Wilderness Lab in Gateway, as well as sponsored several groups to cross-country ski on Grand Mesa, covering transportation and ski rental fees.
It also also helped fund tutoring and enrichment for Mesa County students through the Riverside Education Center and will provide transportation costs for Mesa County children to attend a May water festival.
Friends receives funds from private donors across all four counties and from private and foundation grants.
At its onset in 2018, 820 students were served. This number grew to 5,300 children in 2021, and Friends expects to serve 7,000 young people in 2022.