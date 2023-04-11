Friends of Youth and Nature recently received a Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program for $67,180 to fund activities and programs that connect underrepresented Western Slope youth to nature and the outdoor. The grant specifically focuses on programs working to ensure that all Colorado’s youth enjoy equal access to our state parks, public lands and open spaces, and enjoy all the outdoor opportunities our state has to offer. FOYAN works with at-risk and low-income youth in Delta, Mesa, Montrose and Ouray counties, facilitating programs that involve environmental education and experiential outdoor opportunities for these youth. The grant money will be allocated to FOYAN partners working together to develop resilient youth.
Each partner will receive funding to provide outdoor opportunities for their program’s youth. These allocations include gear and gear upgrades for a free gear library, funding for staff, youth summer camp scholarships, transportation costs, and park passes.
“The goal of the COEGP is to improve the lives and well-being of underserved youth and their families in Colorado, and in so doing, support healthier communities, outdoor opportunities for all, and an increase in stewardship for our natural resources. This grant helps us empower the next generation to help build the Colorado of our future.”