Election 2022 Colorado House

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3. Boebert pulled out a narrow victory.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

Now that all the ballots are in, and despite an expected recount of those votes, Democrat Adam Frisch conceded the race for the 3rd Congressional District on Friday to its incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The final tally left Boebert with a 554-vote lead. While narrow, Frisch said any recount isn't likely to make a difference when all is said and done.