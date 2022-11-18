This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3. Boebert pulled out a narrow victory.
Now that all the ballots are in, and despite an expected recount of those votes, Democrat Adam Frisch conceded the race for the 3rd Congressional District on Friday to its incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
The final tally left Boebert with a 554-vote lead. While narrow, Frisch said any recount isn't likely to make a difference when all is said and done.
"The voters have spoken, and while we showed great progress, I remain down by a few hundred votes," Frisch said.
"This small margin triggers an automatic recount in Colorado's election system. We are not asking for this recount," he added. "It is one that the citizens of Colorado mandate through our election system. We believe in the integrity of our elections in the great state of Colorado, and are supportive of this recount to ensure continued faith in the security of our elections."
While both the Boebert campaign and a third-party group that supports Frisch have been using the expected recount to help raise funds, Frisch is recommending people not spend any of their hard-earned money on it.
Instead, Frisch said they should spend that money on other needs, such as groceries, rent or their children.
"The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very, very small," he said. "It would be disingenuous and unethical for us or any other group — any other group — to continue to raise false hope and encourage fundraising for a recount."
Although Frisch didn't call Boebert with his concession until early Friday, the congresswoman went on Twitter late Thursday to declare victory.
"With this victory and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that actually matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border and being a strong check on the White House," she said in a video. "So come January, you can be certain of two things: I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman, and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi's House back into the people's House."
The final tally, after ballots were cured and overseas votes were cast, left Boebert with 50.08% of the vote, 163,832 compared to Frisch's 163,278. That puts the margin at nearly 0.34%, well within the 0.5% needed to call for a mandated recount.
The Secretary of State's Office, however, has said it won't officially call for one until after all counties complete their routine risk-limiting audits of their tabulation equipment, and then complete their canvassing, which is the process of accounting for every cast ballot to ensure that every vote was counted.
The deadline for that process to be complete is Nov. 30. The office then has until Dec. 5 to certify the election. If a recount then is called for, it must be completed by Dec. 13.