As Election Day nears, Adam Frisch has been traveling Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, a district larger than the state of Pennsylvania, in an effort to amass the votes needed to dethrone incumbent Lauren Boebert.

Frisch and his campaign spent the evening of Oct. 11 at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction, eating hamburgers, drinking beer, discussing his political aspirations and answering questions from an audience of over a hundred constituents.