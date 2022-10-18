As Election Day nears, Adam Frisch has been traveling Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, a district larger than the state of Pennsylvania, in an effort to amass the votes needed to dethrone incumbent Lauren Boebert.
Frisch and his campaign spent the evening of Oct. 11 at Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction, eating hamburgers, drinking beer, discussing his political aspirations and answering questions from an audience of over a hundred constituents.
Frisch is the Democratic candidate vying for Boebert’s seat in Congress, though he underscored he is “deadset on bipartisanship” and, if elected, will represent those who voted for him and those who did not.
Republican state lawmaker Don Coram, who lost to Boebert in the primary election earlier this year, recently endorsed Frisch, saying that while he does not agree with Frisch on many issues, the Aspen businessman would better represent the district.
While Coram’s endorsement may not skew the entirety of the historically right-leaning district away from Boebert, it’s a hopeful sign for the Frisch campaign, who’ve been targeting conservatives in an effort to garner votes from the right.
A website set to launch early next week called “Republicans for Frisch” is one way that Frisch is looking to reach out to Republican voters.
“I’m bipartisan. I’m here for both the Republicans, the Democrats and everyone in between,” Frisch said. “I have hope that the pro-normal, get stuff done, sick-of-the-circus party will resonate with my message and show up to vote in November.”
Frisch said that at each of the town hall meetings he’s had, there have been plenty of Republicans, though the majority have been “curious and interested” in what he has say.
“I’m not going to win over everyone, but I think my message is resonating,” he said. “I’m not afraid to call out the extremism on both sides, left or right. People want the circus to stop and for politicians to get things done. That is why I’m running.”
Of Boebert, Frisch claims he has “no interest” in attacking her personal life, but instead feels that her legislative record ought to be plenty of proof that the congresswoman is an ineffective legislator.
“Boebert hasn’t delivered for the district, including for the people who voted for her,” Frisch said. “If she was delivering, if she was passing legislation, if she wasn’t 0/39, then it’d be a different story. Listen, Donald Trump brought three supreme court justices, a big tax cut and deregulation. I don’t agree with a lot of that, but he delivered for that party. Boebert simply is not.”
During Frisch’s stop in Grand Junction, the audience raised several questions to gauge, on a more intimate level, Frisch’s take on major issues facing Western Colorado.
Water, health care access, lower prices for food and gas, funding for public education, better care for veterans and bipartisanship were the issues Frisch said were the most important to him.
His audience asked about energy prices, the current opioid crisis and mental health, to name only a few.
One woman, a self-identified member of a “big hunting family,” asked Frisch about gun rights.
Boebert has long been a staunch Second Amendment defender.
Frisch was adamant that he understands and supports a person’s right to own a weapon, should the reason be for hunting or defense.
Still, the Aspen businessman emphasized that more ought to be done to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands, citing red flag laws and better mental health checks.
“Some people I’d trust with a tank, others I wouldn’t trust with a hammer,” Frisch said.
A nurse asked Frisch about how he’d protect a woman’s right to choose when it came to reproductive issues, namely abortion. Frisch said the 3rd District is demographically similar to Kansas, a state that “chose freedom” in a recent vote to ensure a woman’s right to choose.
Another recurring issue Tuesday night was the delicate balance needed between a healthy economy and sustainable practices.
Frisch acknowledged the existence of climate change and described it as a crisis. With growing concern about dwindling water supply in Colorado, Frisch underscored the idea that addressing climate change is critical.
Underlying every issue discussed was Frisch’s belief that bipartisanship is “key to getting things done.”
“The only way to get things done is to work with everyone,” Frisch said. “Republicans get sick, Republicans deal with drought, Republicans care about their families. The list goes on.”
When Frisch rhetorically asked the crowd who they’d rather have representing the district between himself and Boebert, the crowd, in unison, beckoned “you.”
Many said they will support him.
“I don’t really consider Frisch to be a Democrat, and that makes it easier for me to vote for him,” Reuben Campbell, a self-described Republican conservative at Tuesday’s event, said. “I think I will vote for Frisch. He hasn’t made any points I disagree with, and he’s right about Boebert not being able to get anything done.”
Frisch, with a beer in hand, told the crowd that he wasn’t sure at first if Western Colorado wanted to hear from “Aspen Adam”, a guy from a ski resort town, but quickly realized that the majority of Americans are normal, rational people who are willing to compromise and get things done.
Throughout the night, Frisch refrained from taking any shots at Boebert outside the parameters of her position as a congresswoman.
Despite a few scattered chuckles after Frisch said that he thinks Boebert has an inspiring story, Frisch held up his hand to quiet the crowd and firmly said that he meant it.
“I’ll debate Boebert again. I’ll go to Rifle, talk about the Second Amendment, energy, whatever,Her husband can moderate it, too, for all I care. I just want to have the conversation,” Frisch said. “If there was a regular, traditional Republican running, I wouldn’t have a chance in this district. Boebert is not a traditional Republican though. She’s angry and divisive. She isn’t a leader who wants to get things done and unify people and, in my opinion, she just isn’t focused on representing the people of this district.”
At the end of the night, Frisch passed the microphone to his parents where his father told the crowd that “I couldn’t see how anyone wouldn’t vote for him.”
Election day is November 8.