This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Uncredited - staff, AP
J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP
Adam Frisch, a Democratic candidate in Colorado's 3rd Congressional district, arrives at the Hyatt Regency, in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades - freelancer, FR171810 AP
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks to her supporters at the Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar on election night as they waited for results to come in.
Ryan Biller
As the final votes in the 3rd Congressional District started to roll in county by county Thursday, Democrat Adam Frisch consistently narrowed the margin between himself and Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert.
With all but two counties yet to report their final tallies, Frisch had cut Boebert's lead by more than half.
Unless Frisch can somehow make up the rest, there appears to have been enough outstanding ballots from overseas and military voters, along with ballots that needed to be cured by the mail-in ballots turned in before the Nov. 8 general election, to keep Boebert in the lead, at least for now.
That's because those totals also appear to be well within the range to trigger an automatic recount of the race, which would occur sometime in December after the counties complete their risk-limiting audits and canvassing to confirm those counts.
The Secretary of State's Office said it won't declare an official recount until after that process is completed.
Those totals don't include the final results from Moffat or Otero counties, which have around 200 outstanding votes between them that are expected to be reported later today, the final day to do so.
As things stand now, Boebert is leading with 163,737 votes compared to Frisch's 163,194, which is well inside the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount. When the day began, she led by 1,122 votes.
As a result, neither candidate had declared victory nor conceded the race.
Under Colorado law, an automatic recount isn't based on the percentage totals of each candidate, but the difference between them. By law, an automatic recount is calculated based on that difference divided by the total number of votes cast for the candidate with the highest vote count.
In this case, a 543-vote difference right now divided by the 163,737 votes that Boebert has received so far equals about 0.34%.
Regardless, the closeness of the race came as a surprise to most, in part, because when the district was redrawn last year, it went from one that favored GOP candidates by about 5 percentage points to one favoring Republicans by about 9 points.
While Frisch said the closeness was due to voter dissatisfaction of Boebert, the first-term congresswoman blamed the closeness of the race to low turnout and voter enthusiasm of the Republican voters for the party's top statewide candidates, such as gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl senatorial candidate Joe O'Dea. Ganahl lost to Gov. Jared Polis by more than 20 percentage points, while O'Dea lost to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet by more than 14 points.
The number of returned ballots in the 28-county district, however, showed that 32,275 more Republicans had cast a ballot than Democrats. That's a 28% difference.
Statewide, however, nearly 60,000 more Democrats had cast a ballot than Republicans, a 7.7% difference, according to ballot data collected by the Secretary of State's Office.
Unofficial totals from all counties also showed that there were about 3,000 voters in the 3rd District who voted in the governor and U.S. Senate races, but didn't vote for either Boebert or Frisch.
Regardless, Boebert easily defeated Frisch in the highest populated county in the district, Mesa, with more than 15% percentage points, while Frisch only won the second-highest populated county, Pueblo, by about 6 points.
At one point later in the day, Frisch had cut Boebert's lead by more than half, indicating that most of the cured ballots went his way.