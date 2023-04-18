Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, right, are working to raise money for their campaigns for the Third Congressional District seat.

Democrat Adam Frisch raised nearly three times what Republican Lauren Boebert did in the first three months of the year, according to new campaign finance reports filed over the weekend.

The congresswoman raised $667,239 from Jan. 1 to March 31, compared to $1.7 million for Frisch, who lost to Boebert during last year’s election by 546 votes.

