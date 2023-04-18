Democrat Adam Frisch raised nearly three times what Republican Lauren Boebert did in the first three months of the year, according to new campaign finance reports filed over the weekend.
The congresswoman raised $667,239 from Jan. 1 to March 31, compared to $1.7 million for Frisch, who lost to Boebert during last year’s election by 546 votes.
The bulk of contributions to both candidates came from out-of-state sources — $803,170 for Frisch and $641,829 for Boebert — but Frisch also outpaced Boebert by more than twice as much from in-state donations, $291,459 for Frisch and $108,209 to Boebert, according to their reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Minus expenses and including money leftover from last year, the two have nearly the same in cash on hand, $1.3 million for Frisch and $1 million for Boebert.
Still, Boebert’s camp said it is early in the race, and a lot of things can change.
“There is no doubt Democrats will raise money and spend more to try and steal this seat,” Boebert said in a statement. “History will prove once again our district does not want a tax-hiking, budget-busting, Green New Deal Democrat to represent them. I am proving to be an extremely effective legislator in the new Congress, and will win in 2024 for the same reason I’ve won every race I’ve been in.”
While the congresswoman’s firebrand tactics in Washington, D.C., and on social media have been widely hailed by her supports, it’s those same tactics that Frisch says is working against her, saying his fundraising efforts barely a month and a half since announcing his candidacy is evidence enough that she can be defeated in 2024 despite it being a presidential year.
Frisch’s campaign also points to a new poll, albeit paid for by a left-leaning group that supports him, showing the two in a dead heat as further proof that Boebert’s seat is winnable.
Still, Boebert’s camp said that same poll also shows that Frisch has a favorability rating in the district that is behind former GOP President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and that can hurt him in a presidential year when those two candidates may face each other again.
But Frisch’s campaign points out that the poll that shows he and Boebert tied at 45% is in a district that is far more favorable to conservative candidates, by as much as 9 percentage points.
As a result, it’s no surprise to anyone that Trump has more supporters than Biden in the expansive Third Congressional District, they said.
“In 2022, a coalition of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters rejected Boebert’s extremism with their vote, putting country over party, and made this race the closest congressional contest in the country,” Frisch said. “We know we can defeat Rep. Boebert in 2024 because voters in this district are ready for Boebert’s circus to stop, and to have a representative that focuses on the issues.”