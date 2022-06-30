Yes, Adam Frisch admits he is a rich, white resident of a mountain ski town, but that doesn’t mean he can’t win over middle- to lower-income, working class voters in the mostly rural 3rd Congressional District.
At least, that’s what the Aspen Democrat says.
Frisch narrowly won his party’s nomination and the right to challenge the rabble-rousing Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, for the district, earning nearly 1,400 more votes than his nearest challenger, Pueblo community worker Sol Sandoval. The race wasn’t officially called by the Associated Press until 10:30 a.m. the day after Election Day.
But now that he has his party’s nod, Frisch is quick to criticize other Democrats, saying they have long been out of touch with rural America.
“The Democratic Party has become incredibly urban centric,” Frisch said moments after it became clear early Wednesday that he had won the race.
“The Democratic Party has become the 20 biggest cities, Aspen and Malibu,” he added. “They’ve lost touch with the ability to have conversations with (rural voters). While the values of the Democratic Party resonate with the issues that affect a lot of people in this district, the messaging is bad.”
As a mother, a business owner and a defender of all things Second Amendment, Boebert has shown her appeal with working class voters, particularly rural ones.
And even though she’s often criticized by some for seemingly doing little to help her constituents, she wins praise because she’s unflinching in standing up to establishment lawmakers, including from her own party.
“It’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life,” Boebert said in a statement. “That is exactly what I will continue to do.”
While Frisch is running on a clear anti-Boebert platform, and hoping to gather votes just on that score alone, he said it will take far more than that to win in a general election in a district that favors conservative candidates.
The former Aspen City Council member, who calls himself a moderate, said his job is far easier than that of state Sen. Don Coram, the Montrose Republican who lost to Boebert in Tuesday’s primary.
Frisch said that the 35% of Republican primary voters who checked the box for Coram represents enough voters to make the newly redrawn district a more even playing field, instead of one that favors conservative candidates by about 9%.
“A chunk of them are not going to vote for a Democrat no matter how hard I try, but I will try,” he said. “But I do believe that a good chunk of the 35% that Senator Coram did get are going to be willing to listen to someone who has a strong business background. I think I can have a conversation and use language with sincerity that’s going to generate enough people to vote.”
In terms of raw vote totals, Coram received just under 43,000 votes across the district, according to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State. Boebert came close to doubling her primary opponent, totaling 81,654 votes while just over 56,000 people voted in the Democratic primary in total.
Locally, Frisch was the preferred Democratic choice for Mesa County voters, picking up just over 4,500 votes while Boebert took in almost 23,000 Mesa County votes in her Republican primary
Like Boebert, Frisch has millions of dollars in his campaign account, although only about half of the $5 million that the congresswoman has raised. Still, most of Frisch’s $2.5 million came in the form of a loan to himself.