The Daily Sentinel sent the two candidates for the 3rd Congressional District three questions about what they would do in Congress if their respective party is in the majority, what they believe are the top issues facing the district, and what issues they agree on.
The Sentinel started with incumbent Lauren Boebert’s responses on Monday, which is on gjsentinel.com.
Adam Frisch, Democrat:
1) Assuming your party is in the majority in Congress after this year’s elections, how will that impact how you approach representing the district, and what specific measures do you plan to introduce?
I have said from Day One my first act in Washington would be to join the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 29 Democrats and 29 Republicans who are focused on passing bipartisan, common sense legislation that benefits all Americans. Bills like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the initial COVID recovery package emerged from this group. Because of this, I am not focused on what party controls Congress, I am focused on getting things done for the people of CD3 regardless of what happens on November 8.
I will work with anyone, from any party and any state, to move bills that address the issues we face in Western and Southern Colorado forward, and I will do that no matter who is in charge.
If elected, I will be among a very small group of non-GOP rural representatives, so I anticipate working alongside many of my Republican colleagues to help address the issues that face rural America. I believe that is why Restore the Balance — the Western Slope group dedicated to removing extremism from our politics — endorsed me: I believe party membership should matter less and intentions and competency should matter more in our politics.
2) What do you see as the three most important issues facing the voters of the 3rd Congressional District, and what are your plans for addressing them?
The biggest issue we face is lack of representation in Congress. Before we can address all of the issues facing CD3, whether it be creating more good-paying jobs, or diversifying our economy, or expanding energy production, we need an adult in the room.
That being said, we need to embrace an all-of-the-above energy strategy that spurs Colorado’s energy production from natural gas to wind to geothermal, and we need to protect Colorado’s water.
When it comes to jobs, we have to streamline the tax code for small businesses, roll back unnecessary red tape, rebuild our infrastructure including expanding broadband, and appropriately fund K-12 schools and partnerships with local colleges, universities, and trade schools to make sure they have the workers they need to succeed.
To protect our water, we need increased water storage, we need to pass legislation that provides the resources and regulatory leeway necessary to restore forest health, removing deadwood and revitalizing watersheds. We must provide funding for conservation projects and infrastructure that helps residential, commercial and agricultural interests do more with less.
And we must work with downstream states to encourage them to embrace cutting new water sources including water reuse and desalination.
Finally, we need an all-of-the-above approach to energy production. We must work to pass permitting reform to allow for quicker approvals for energy generation, from natural gas, to solar and wind, to geothermal, as well as for new transmission lines to make sure renewable projects can connect into the grid.
Supporting Colorado’s energy producers in their efforts to continue to lead the world in clean energy will boost our economy, create jobs and lower costs for hardworking families here in CD3 and across the country, and move us closer to our goal of American energy independence.
3) There are issues that the two of you agree on, such as Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan and the need for continued oil and gas development. What else do you agree on about your opponent’s platform?
As far as college loan forgiveness, we both oppose it but for very different reasons.
I believe it does not address the root cause of rising costs and that a $500 billion executive order is a bad way to implement policy and likely will not survive legal challenges.
The Congresswoman opposes it because it may allow kids to take electives she doesn’t agree with.
When it comes to energy, we agree on the need for continued oil and gas development, but again we differ on why.
She sees everything through a black and white worldview of either/or, whereas I support it because it is critical to our national security and the goal of achieving American energy independence. As I have said all along, most of the issues that we face here in CD3 are not partisan issues.
Whether it is water, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, or forest health and wildfires, these are challenges that should unite us, not divide us.
There are several broad issue areas like these where my opponent and I have some common views. The difference is I have the experience, the plans, and the professionalism to get these things done, whereas she has alienated her colleagues and relies on bumper sticker slogans that have resulted in a 0-39 legislative record.