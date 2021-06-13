Wherever Deirdre Macnab calls home, she wants to do what she can to help the community.
Macnab, organizer for the Meeker Mustang Makeover, has been a school board member, vocal voting rights activist and a solar energy activist. She’s lived in the busiest city in America and the Sunshine State. She moved to western Colorado because of the beauty of the wilderness. And wherever she goes, community service is sure to follow.
“I have a canteen that an old man made for me and on it is embossed, ‘Leave every place better than you found it.’ And so I aspire to try and do that to the best of my ability,” she said. “What I always try to do is talk to the people around me who know more than I do and learn from them.”
The latest focus of Macnab is the Meeker Mustang Makeover and the issue of wild horses living on local Bureau of Land Management land.
For the makeover, horse trainers spend months domesticating wild horses. Then, on Aug. 28, in Meeker, riders showcase their talents in a big celebration and rodeo. Afterward, incentives are offered for people to adopt the horses.
Macnab, who lives on a ranch in Rio Blanco County between Meeker and Rangely, is extremely passionate about two issues: environmental issues in western Colorado and addressing a rising wild horse population.
There are many more wild horses living on local Bureau of Land Management land than is sustainable.
Macnab loves horses and has five of her own — Colorow, Winston Churchill, Susan B. Anthony, Teddy Roosevelt and Nelson Mandela — so that was one reason she got involved with the Meeker Mustang Makeover.
“We have a very high number of horses on a land where the drought is so extreme. Unless we are able to exercise some more kind of controls, my worry is that we’re moving, particularly in the areas with the mustangs, a desertification of America’s wildlands,” she said. “And going back to a dust bowl situation, which is the last thing we need because healthy soil is able to store much, much higher amounts of water and carbon.”
Macnab grew up in Manhattan and lived all over New York City. That’s where she got her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University. From there, she moved to Tennessee where she served on a school board.
While in Florida, where she moved in 2004, Macnab began making national headlines. She was the president of the Florida League of Women Voters when, in 2012, a controversial voting law was passed in Florida that was eventually ruled to be unconstitutional.
Her efforts landed her on a segment of “The Daily Show” and the Orlando Sentinel named her the person of the year.
She also worked on curbing the school-to-prison pipeline, a theory that harsh school and disciplinary policies hurt students from disadvantaged backgrounds at a disproportionate rate and, therefore, make them more likely to be incarcerated.
But throughout all of that work, she realized that the wild open spaces of the West was where she wanted to live. She had lived in large cities most of her life and wanted to feel free.
“There’s something very restorative quiet about nature. Being able to go out and see the stars and being able to go outside and pretty much not hear anything except for natural sounds and not having to deal with the hustle and bustle of traffic lots and lots of people,” she said. “It’s a pretty remarkable opportunity. I’m aware that most of humanity around the globe is crushed into small spaces with each other and here in the west we really have a remarkable abundance of wide open space and nature. It’s a real gift.”
Now in her 60s, Macnab has no intentions of slowing down.
Macnab is also part of efforts to adopt more sustainable ranching practices and instituting solar energy.
That shift to solar power is how she met Scott Beilfuss.
Beilfuss is a Grand Junction resident who has thrown his hat into the local political ring on several occasions.
As a Democrat, he had unsuccessful runs for county commissioner and State House District 55.
“I remember the first day I met her. We were signing people up for solar power and she just walks in and is ready to make calls and go knock on doors. She’s like a pistol,” Beilfuss said. “The world needs more people with her heart and attitude.”
Macnab has lived all around the country. But a homestead in Meeker with breathtaking views spoke to her more than the Manhattan skyscrapers ever could. The Colorado wilderness is like no other, she said. And like those whom she admires most, such as Susan B. Anthony, she’s committed to helping her neighbors however she can.
“I always look for an opportunity to leave places better than we found them,” she said. “I think that’s what grounds me — working with people on a common cause for a greater good.”