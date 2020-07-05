She’s raced in Rio de Janeiro, London, Rome, Stockholm, Oslo and Zurich. But Emma Coburn never strays far from her small-town Crested Butte roots.
Coburn, who won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, now lives in the professional runners’ haven of Boulder after an All-American career at the University of Colorado.
The former high school standout from the thin mountain air of Crested Butte returned last weekend to Grand Junction, the site of some of her greatest prep accomplishments.
“I used to race in Grand Junction in high school all the time,” Coburn, 29, said Saturday night after setting the women’s all-time mile record in the state of Colorado. “Grand Junction was our big-city venue. Joe (husband/coach Joe Bosshard) and I both raced here in high school.”
Coburn did more than race as the sun set this past Saturday on the new track complex at Colorado Mesa University.
She and her teammates in the Team Boss Colorado Mile christened the new track in impressive style, working as a group in an effort to propel Coburn (or a teammate) to the state record.
With quick early pacing from Laura Thweat and a late push by Cory McGee, Coburn took over on the fourth and final lap.
Before the cheers of a modest, invitation-only crowd, Coburn sprinted down the final straight to set the mile record of 4 minutes, 32.72 seconds. She broke the 4:36.06 mark set by fellow CU standout and four-time NCAA champion Dani Jones, who also raced Saturday night in the Grand Junction mile.
The Team Boss runners, coached by Bosshard, also worked as a team to raise more than $30,000 for the Sachs Foundation, providing scholarship money for Colorado African-American high school students to attend college.
The dual mission of an officially timed mile for the team and a fundraiser to support civil rights drove Bosshard and his runners to put together the charity mile event in Grand Junction — a dramatic kickoff for the new CMU track, located adjacent to the baseball practice facility and the softball stadium.
“This was a great night,” Coburn said after her record performance. “It was a little bit windy out there. If it wasn’t this windy, we might have … gotten another second or two.”
Coburn, who became the first American woman to win the world championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (2017 in London), said she and her running teammates were excited to race again after their schedules were wiped out by COVID-19.
Coburn, in fact, is missing the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo — another COVID-19 casualty.
Saturday night’s crowd of family, friends and a handful of coaches was refreshing, she said.
“Given COVID, there was a nice amount of spectators and cheering,” Coburn said, adding that the team’s training camp at Crested Butte boosted Saturday’s racing.
“Training at 8,000, 9000 feet really helped make this comfortable,” said Coburn, who ran a blistering final lap. “It made us feel strong, which was the whole point.”
She also credited her teammates in the record achievement.
“My teammate Cory McGee was pushing (near the end of the race),” Coburn said. “She’s pretty fearless. She was awesome to push so hard from so far out.”
Coburn paused amid Saturday’s celebration to share the occasion with her trackside family, including mom and dad (Annie and Bill).
“Crested Butte has always been such a big part of my heart and soul,” Coburn said. “My family still lives there; it’s my happy place.”
The tight-knit family includes sister Gracie and brothers Willy and Joe.
Coburn said she’ll always feel a special connection to Crested Butte, where she evolved from a volleyball player and a high jumper into the American record-holder and eight-time national champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
“It’s home,” said Coburn, who annually sponsors charity events and races in Crested Butte, including the Emma Coburn Elk Mountain 5K, a benefit for the regional cancer-support organization Living Journeys.
She also returns each summer to speak at the summer running camp of Team Prep USA and founder Trent Sanderson, Coburn’s coach from her prep days at Crested Butte Academy.
Coburn won three Colorado high school state titles in the 1,600-meter run. She also won a pair of 800-meter state titles along with a state championship in the 3,200.
“Crested Butte is part of who she is and it’s part of her story. Honestly, it’s part of what makes her so good,” said Thweatt, who was Coburn’s teammate at CU after a decorated high school career in Durango. “I’ve never seen someone do what she can do at that altitude. It’s like when she goes home to Crested Butte, magic happens — as you saw tonight.”
Thweatt, one of the top marathoners in the country who just missed an Olympic berth this year, said the team runners were excited to have a goal with the mile race in Grand Junction.
“It’s really cool for all of us to be a part of (the record) with her,” Thweatt said. “We got to do a four-and-a-half week training camp (in Crested Butte). We bonded as a team and kind of worked through everything that we are dealing with in the world right now.”
Thweatt, a three-time U.S. national cross country champion, said they realized the uncertainty of the future will be trying for the professional runners.
“But we’re all in the same boat right now,” Thweatt said. “We’re trying to make the most of what we’ve been given.”
She said the mission to raise money for the college scholarship program for African-American students provided special motivation for the Grand Junction mile.
“I really wanted to be a part of this,” Thweatt said. “I love this team. I thought this was an incredible opportunity not only to do what we love, but to bring awareness and support for our community, to take a stand to be a part of the civil rights movement. That’s so important to us as a group.”