When Brian Hill first stepped into his fourth-grade classroom in the Austin Independent School District in Texas, he had no plans to be anything more than a teacher. He chose education for the purpose of working with and being a positive mentor for kids.
But his principals and district administrators knew his ceiling and Hill soon saw the importance a school district official can have in their community. His ascent from teacher to the head of a district came full circle on last week when the Board of Education selected him to be the future superintendent of School District 51.
“I just wanted to be a teacher. In my second year of teaching, my principal said, ‘You’re going to end up going into leader-
ship,’ ” Hill said. “Then when I was in administration in Austin, my superintendent pushed me to get my doctorate. He told me I’d need it because I was going to be a superintendent one day.”
Hill has been assistant superintendent of District 51 since July 2019. Current Superintendent Diana Sirko has been in education for nearly 50 years, so Hill was hired by District 51 with the intention of being Sirko’s successor if or when she retires at the end of her contract, which expires in June 2022.
When Hill takes over, it will be the culmination of a lengthy journey that began in high school.
As a senior, Hill’s mom signed him up for a church summer camp, where he met David Gentiles, a youth pastor.
“He became a real father figure for me,” Hill said. “I didn’t have a dad growing up, so I really got connected with him. That got me into the church and working with students. He passed away a few years ago in a freak accident. I think about him almost every day.”
The guidance he got from Gentiles can’t be overstated, Hill said, and he wanted to give others that same mentorship. So, he pursued an undergraduate degree in theology and became a youth minister.
But, Hill wanted to do more than see kids one day a week and that’s how he ended up in the classroom. Not long after his boss prophetically told Hill that he’d be a superintendent one day, he came across the opening in District 51.
“I would drive about an hour and a half to work in Austin because we lived on the outskirts. I would listen to all of the school board meetings just so I knew what was going on in the district,” he said. “I wanted to be in a place where I knew I could make an impact.”
That caught the attention of Sirko and the rest of district leadership.
Hill’s diligence and his dedication to the role is part of what won them over.
“The most important relationship in education is student to teacher. Everyone else is there to support them, and Brian understands that,” Sirko said.
Hill took this job because, in his view, a strong school district is key for a strong community.
He was regularly on the Colorado Mesa University campus last fall to watch COVID-19 testing demonstrations, always searching for ways to improve the school’s response to the deadly virus.
And he was there at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, listening to community leaders who spoke about improving love and acceptance in one’s everyday life.
Hill said he understands why some people are so passionate about school issues: They’re giving their children to strangers in hopes they’ll be educated into valued members of a community. He and his wife, Caitlin, feel the same about their son, Everett.
To achieve that success with kids, Hill said, a school district must be focused on the students.
That means making decisions that might be unpopular with the community at large. When District 51 chose to begin the 2020-21 school year fully in person, one of the few in the state to do so, many in the community feared further spread of COVID-19. Conversely, some parents disagreed with the district’s decisions to enforce masks for staff and older students.
“Our main focus should be on the students,” Hill said. “And what’s best for the students may not always match up with what the adults think is best. That means listening to folks and saying, ‘I hear what you’re saying, maybe we can change.’ Or, ‘I hear what you’re saying but if we do X, then Y and Z will happen over here.’
“We need to meet kids where they are, and then take them to where they need to be.”
That focus on the students is partly what won the school board over last week. As did his experience.
He was thrown into the lion’s den when he joined District 51. A norovirus outbreak temporarily shut down the district before Thanksgiving break, 2019. Then came budget cuts and COVID-19.
The way Hill, Sirko and the rest of district senior leadership handled those situations was enough of a reason for the board to hire him.
“I had to ask myself, ‘Would I feel comfortable putting a generation of students in classrooms across the systems with you as the leader of this district?’ ” said Tom Parrish, school board president. “There’s no question in my mind that you’re that type of leader that we need.”