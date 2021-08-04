The Daily Sentinel is proud to reveal today a new feature that comes with a subscription to The Sentinel: Twenty additional pages of newspaper content dubbed “The Daily Plus.”
E-edition readers may have seen it as early as Monday in association with our soft launch, but plan to see it every day immediately following your e-edition Sentinel.
The Plus will not alter anything we do at The Sentinel. We remain committed to reporting on local news and events, but we are sensitive to the fact that your newspaper has shrunk over the years. We needed to reverse that trend, and we did. This feature comes as part of your current subscription (assuming you have a digital subscription).
The Plus contains national and international news as well as full market data, full sports scores (including the scores from last night’s games!), expanded sports data, plus lifestyle, food and entertainment coverage. And a bunch more.
The backstory is that newspapers are asking readers to pay more for less. That’s not the right formula for survival and growth, so we built this product to host content that may not otherwise see the printed newspaper.
You will notice that The Plus is “white labeled” in that does not indicate that it is a product of The Daily Sentinel. Make no mistake; it is. But we built it that way so that we can offer it to other newspapers to enhance their offerings. It will begin appearing in other Seaton newspapers later this month.
The Plus will be laid out every day by a third party, which allows us to limit costs, but also allows us to report in The Plus late sports scores and late-breaking news. That’s important after The Sentinel’s deadlines advanced a few hours with the printing change to Montrose. Because it’s laid out by a third party, you may see news stories in it that also appeared in that day’s Sentinel, but we anticipate that The Plus edition will allow the Sentinel to focus even more on local news since The Plus has the national scene covered.
We feel that adding The Plus allows us to make a better case that a Sentinel subscription is worth your money and worth your time. Newspapers will become more reliant on their subscribers as advertising revenue continues to divert to Google and Facebook, so we need to make sure we are offering a valuable product. Indeed, we view The Plus as the first step of many in that direction.
Again, The Plus is an e-edition-only offering, meaning that you will need to be logged into your subscription account on gjsentinel.com or on the Sentinel app in order to get it. If you are having trouble doing so, you can reach help at 970-242-1919. If you have a print-only subscription and want to add digital, you can do so through that number or online.
I’m a print lover, but I have come to read The Sentinel every day on my iPad through The Sentinel app before I even get out of bed in the morning. A tablet really does replicate the newspaper-reading experience.
Finally, I ask for your patience. This will become a seven-day-a-week feature, but it will take the first couple of weekends off.
We’re really excited about this new offering and we hope it enhances your Sentinel experience.