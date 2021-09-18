Paving of the frontage road along Interstate 70B has been completed and paving on the highway north of Grand Avenue is set to begin this week.
Now that the frontage road has been completed, Colorado, Department of Transportation spokesperson Elise Thatcher said drivers will have to access businesses in the northwestern corner of First Street and Grand Avenue from that road.
“With that frontage road in place we are closing the south entrance to the Grand Central shopping complex,” Thatcher said. “That’s the access from Broadway or 340. That’s to allow for waterline work.”
While that access may reopen following that work, ultimately, when the project is complete, the south entrance will be closed permanently, Thatcher said.
“It will be a good time for people to kind of get a feel for the new traffic configuration,” Thatcher said. “In other words, what the new access will be to those plaza businesses because that south access will be closed and the frontage road will be the primary access to those businesses permanently.”
The temporary roundabout in place at the First and Grand intersection has gone over well with drivers, Thatcher said. She said they have gotten emails in support of the roundabout and at least one asking it be made permanent. However, the intersection will go back to a traffic signal when the project is complete.
“The roundabout appears to be working well based on monitoring the traffic impacts,” Thatcher said. “There’s been minimal traffic back ups and we have gotten a lot of positive feedback.”
That roundabout will be moving within the intersection in October, Thatcher said. It will slide from the southwest corner of the intersection to the northeast.
“Where it is now is allowing worker access to that northeastern part of the intersection,” Thatcher said. “Once we’re ready to get to that southwestern portion we’re going to flip the roundabout over to that northeastern side (of the intersection).”