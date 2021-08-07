Responding to the extended closure of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Frontier Airlines is adding flights between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Denver International Airport.
The low-fare air carrier is adding round-trip flights on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 21, according to a Frontier Airlines press release.
Frontier began service between Grand Junction and Denver for three days a week in early June.
If the demand calls for more flights beyond Aug. 21, Frontier could keep the additional flights or add more flights, the release said.
Round-trip fares start at $70 between Grand Junction and Denver in a just launched promotion.
“We are seeing an uptick in demand between Grand Junction and Denver, which we believe is being driven by the I-70 road closures and are increasing service to support travelers seeking a more convenient way to travel between the two destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re starting by adding two extra flights to our schedule, thereby adding 150 extra seats between Denver and Grand Junction for the next couple of weeks and, looking forward, we will continue to evaluate the opportunity for additional service.”
The additional flights during the I-70 closures gives travelers another travel option.
“Frontier quickly adding additional flights and offering promotional fares reflects their commitment to Colorado and doing what they can to help during this challenging time,” Angela Padalecki, executive director of Grand Junction Regional Airport said.
After Aug. 21, according to Flyfrontier.com, the airline will continue with Thursday and Sunday flights as they evaluate the demand. Travelers can book flights at Flyfrontier.com between Grand Junction and Denver through Oct. 31.
As Frontier adds flights to and from Grand Junction Regional Airport, another airline is set to depart.
Avelo Airlines will make its final flight between Burbank, California, and Grand Junction on Aug. 15.
The low-fair startup airline made its first flight to Grand Junction on April 28. It was reported on July 7 that Avelo would end its Grand Junction flights.
Recently, Avelo announced that it was adding two flights a week to and from Loveland’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport on Oct. 6.