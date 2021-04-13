It was only about a year ago when the Grand Junction Regional Airport was dealing with the depths of a pandemic, with ridership plummeting and staff focusing on staying COVID-free so the facility could continue operating.
For a short time, direct flights between Grand Junction and Denver even disappeared thanks to COVID-19.
Fast forward to today, and the outlook for the facility is looking far rosier, in part thanks to the announcement by Frontier Airlines Tuesday that it will again provide service out of Grand Junction, with nonstop flights to Denver to be offered starting in June.
Denver-based Frontier will begin service three times a week between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Denver International Airport June 8, with introductory fares as low as $19, it said in a news release.
Frontier also is beginning nonstop service between Durango and Denver four times a week in June, and announced new nonstop service between Denver and Anchorage, Alaska, and between Denver and Kalispell, Montana.
Frontier previously offered a flight between Grand Junction and Denver but ended it in 2009.
Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network and operational design, said that in the 10 years he has been in Colorado he has watched the growth in the Denver area, and during that time and particularly during the pandemic there’s been an accelerating growth on the Western Slope. He said the new service by Colorado’s home-state airline offers an opportunity for Coloradans such as friends and family to connect between Denver and Grand Junction, and also helps people in the Grand Junction area connect to the other places served by Frontier’s network.
It’s also a way to introduce a broader set of Colorado’s wonders to Frontier’s nationwide passenger base, he said.
“We’ll be connecting people into the Western Slope, with all it has to offer, from the East Coast, West Coast and everything in between this summer. We think the customers are likely to really respond well to that,” he said.
Flyr said Frontier, and he thinks other airlines, have seen during the pandemic a desire for people to connect both with friends and families in distant places, and with the outdoors. The Grand Junction and Durango services, and the new services to Montana and Alaska, reflect that demand trend, he said.
Angela Padalecki, executive director of the Grand Junction Regional Airport, said, “I think with all the trouble the pandemic has caused us at the airport, it also presented some unique opportunities. When we tell people about Grand Junction we say that we’re a destination surrounded by destinations.”
She said there are six national parks within a three-hour drive of the airport.
Tuesday’s announcement came less than a week after a new airline, Avelo, announced it would add Grand Junction to its service area from the Hollywood Burbank Airport in California. That nonstop flight will be offered four days a week starting May 9, also with introductory one-way fares as low as $19.
“I’m so excited for the community and the airport,” Padalecki said about the Frontier announcement. “It's just a great energy at the airport right now.”
Padalecki said Frontier will be offering its Grand Junction service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flyr said Frontier will serve the route with planes with 186 seats.
Padalecki said that a year ago traffic at the airport was down 95%. To more efficiently comply with its service obligations in exchange for receiving COVID-19 aid under the CARES Act, United Airlines briefly combined its Grand Junction and Montrose flights to Denver, resulting in a Montrose stopover.
United fairly quickly resumed its nonstop flight from Grand Junction to Denver, and passenger numbers at the airport recovered to about 30% below normal as local COVID case numbers stayed relatively low, contributing to tourist visits to the area and the confidence of locals to fly elsewhere. But a surge in local case numbers late in the year helped push airport passenger numbers back down, to about half their prepandemic levels.
Now, Padalecki said, passenger numbers are back to about 30% below normal, “so we’ve come out of it.” She said the airport is anticipating a busier summer than ever. While their offerings are subject to change, airlines in June on average have more than 18 flights scheduled per day out of Grand Junction, compared to 14 on average during the busiest summer to date, 2019, Padalecki said.
Padalecki said that with Frontier’s announcement, the Grand Junction facility will be the smallest airport in the United States — based on 2019 passenger data — that is served by six airlines. American Airlines, Allegiant Air and Delta Air Lines also serve the facility.
She said Grand Junction’s airport also will be the smallest in the country served by three ultra-low-cost airlines. She said such airlines charge based on what’s used, with fees for things such as baggage service and advance seat assignments. Padalecki said Frontier will be providing the first ultra-low-cost service heading east from Grand Junction. She said a big challenge the airport faces is getting people to use the airport rather than drive to Denver, which they often do to connect to Frontier flights from there. Now they can take low-cost Frontier flights from Grand Junction, and the growth of such low-cost options in Grand Junction should result in more Western Slope residents flying from the Western Slope rather than from elsewhere.
Kim Day, CEO of Denver International Airport, said in Frontier’s release that the company’s expansion is welcome news.
“These new routes will provide additional options for our passengers and stimulate demand as more and more people return to travel this summer,” Day said.
Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in the release, “Making it easy and affordable for locals to travel within the state between Denver and Durango and Grand Junction is a big win for Coloradans. At the same time, providing convenient options for visitors to easily move around the state supports our tourism industry, whether folks want to sightsee, enjoy some Colorado adventure or work remote with a beautiful view.”
In a statement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis voiced excitement about the new Grand Junction and Durango services.
“These routes will make it easier for Colorado residents to take advantage of Frontier’s low-cost international flight network and help tourists from across the country get to western and southwestern Colorado,” Polis said.
He said the addition of the out-of-state routes Frontier announced Tuesday “will also serve as a fantastic opportunity for both Coloradans to get out and explore and for tourists to come and enjoy the beautiful Rocky Mountains.”
Tom Benton, chairman of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, said in a release from the airport that the board is appreciative of the airport team “for making opportunities like this possible.”
“The staff has worked tirelessly from the frontlines to keep the Airport open and safe during the pandemic. They have managed through a global pandemic without losing focus on improvement and growth at the Airport. The terminal looks beautiful, there’s about $20 million in construction underway in the airfield, and now we are welcoming new airlines to (Grand Junction).
"This air service growth is made possible by the expertise of our Airport staff and the growth of our community — a strong reflection of our economic development partners, expansions at Colorado Mesa University, and recognition of the diverse recreation opportunities in Mesa County.”
Padalecki said she thinks the airport growth reflects the growth in the local economy, population and tourism.
“We managed through this pandemic without losing focus on plans for growth we had,” she said. “We are thrilled to see the air service we’re experiencing right now because the team worked really hard for it. … What we’re experiencing now is better than anything we hoped for a year ago. And I'm grateful to the community and the leadership that our board of commissioners provides to really set a big vision and support the airport."