The Fruita City Council adopted its $20 million 2021 budget, which includes $2 million for the replacement of Pine Street Bridge.
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett presented the final budget proposal to the City Council at its Tuesday evening meeting. Bennett noted that the council had reviewed the budget in depth at several meetings since September. He said this budget includes a significant investment in capital projects of more than $3.5 million.
“Our largest project, which is over $2 million, is the replacement of the Pine Street Bridge,” Bennett said. “At the end of the year we’ll be seeking a grant for the Maple Street Bridge, which we partnered with the county to design already. Hopefully, we’ll get that grant as we’ll be looking at replacing that bridge in 2022 or 2023.”
Bennett highlighted some of the other planned projects, including a railroad crossing at the Fruita Business Park, major sewer projects on Maple Street and Ash Street, as well as a new installation of artwork and landscaping at the two roundabouts off the Interstate 70 exit.
“We also have budgeted to start near the end of February to do the improvements to the roundabouts,” Bennett said. “So great work from our Arts and Culture Board over the years raising funds and City Council agreed recently to completely do the full landscape design, set up the pedestals for three art pieces that will be completed by Jeff Bates. This has been a long-term process with a lot of community involvement.”
Total revenue projected for 2021 is about $17.5 million, which Bennett said does not match the $20 million in expenses, but that the difference will be made up with the city’s fund balance.
“This is a balanced budget that we are proposing but, as planned, just like personally when you save money for a bigger expense, that bridge project is something that we were planning on and we are using fund balance that has built up over the last few years to pay for that over $2 million project,” Bennett said.
City employees will see a 2.5% cost-of-living increase, Bennett said, and the city will see the cost of its health insurance increase by more than 8%. However, he said the increase was still below the national average.
In addition to the budget presentation, Bennett reviewed some of the city’s accomplishments for 2020, which included its Parks, Health, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan, a trail connection from the Riverfront Trail to the Business Park and a sidewalk project near the new elementary school, among others.
Bennett also discussed the challenges the City has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although city sales tax collections remain strong at 26% above the 2019 collections, Bennett said the pandemic still took up a lot of time and energy for city staff.
“During a tough year like this … it’s pretty amazing what we were still able to accomplish,” Bennett said. “Where that could easily be something that puts a pause on everything, it did not in the city of Fruita.”
The City Council approved four motions, which adopted the budget and appropriated the funds for 2021. There were no comments from the public.