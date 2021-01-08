The Fruita City Council approved an application for a new RV park in the city near the intersection of the Little Salt Wash Trail and Riverfront Trail at its Tuesday meeting.
The park, which will be off Greenway Drive is proposed to cover around 15 acres in the city’s industrial zone and will provide 142 spaces for RVs. Planner Henry Hemphill said this application had been approved in 2016, but no work was done and Council needed to reapprove the plan.
The park will include picnic tables and fire rings at RV sites, as well as individual access to water, sewer and electricity at 127 sites. It will include bathrooms, landscaping, an irrigation pond, playground, convenience store and game room, Hemphill said. Robert Jones with Vortex Engineering represented the applicant at Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is a resurrected project,” Jones said. “We’re really excited to move this project forward. We think it is an absolutely outstanding project with a lot of amenities and going to bring some excellent business and revenue into downtown Grand Junction with its connection to the trail systems and the way that it was designed originally.”
Jones said they had worked closely with staff to resolve any issues.
Hemphill said the applicant was asking for adjustments from a few of the land use code requirements, which meant it also needed a site design review.
The adjustments it was seeking included allowing for slightly narrower interior roads and to leave those roads unpaved. Council did not comment on the adjustments and approved the site design.
Council Member Lori Buck had been on Council for the original application. She said she was supportive of the project and hoped it could even add amenities in the future.
“It is a great project,” Buck said. “I think it is going to add a lot to the downtown, to the trail system. The only thing missing is a way to put in a water craft, like on the Little Salt Wash, to head out to the river. Maybe that can be added in the future.”
Other members of Council agreed saying they supported the project. They voted unanimously to approve. No members of the public spoke during the public hearing.