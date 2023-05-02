The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated local businesses at its annual banquet April 15, where it gave out five awards to an assortment of businesses and individuals.
The banquet’s theme, according to a recent press release, was “Old Hollywood: Lights, Camera, Action!”
The Member Business of the Year was awarded to Rhema Music and Clothing Company, a business that has been in operation for 18 years and is “Fruita’s go-to destination for music and fashion,” the press release said. It is a locally-owned family business.
Tom Griffith, owner of Bestslope Coffee, was named 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The chamber of commerce cited his successful coffee business, his leadership and other traits, like kindness and selflessness, as to why Griffith was selected.
Base Camp Provisions, a bar and restaurant, was named 2022 New Business of the Year. Base Camp Provisions serves burgers, wings, sandwiches, wine, spirits and beer, among other things.
The chamber said that aside from the delicious food, the restaurant has “quickly become a staple in our community.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award was handed to Kimberly Fuoco for her role in the Fruita Fall Festival. The chamber said Fuoco was so dedicated that “we had to send her home to rest.”
Gretchen BlackWelder, Community Development and Event Coordinator for Family Health West, was given the Ambassador of the Year Award.
“Gretchen is a well-known volunteer in our community through her efforts at the FACC, as well as other service organizations,” the chamber’s press release said.
“Her dedication to giving back is truly inspiring. Gretchen has been an active volunteer with the Chamber and is always one of the first to volunteer her time and energy to make FACC events a success.”