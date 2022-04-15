In this photo from April 2021, the Church of Latter-Day Saints building at 417 E. Ottley Ave. in Fruita, is taped with a security perimeter after a structure fire that was later determined to be arson.
Fruita City Council voted 4-2 last week to approve a letter to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asking for the church to be rebuilt.
The building was destroyed in April, 2021, in an arson by a juvenile who has since been found guilty and sentenced.
“I just have an issue with the church piece of it,” Council Member Karen Leonhart, who voted against the proposal, said. “And you know, we seem to be pretty critical of letters of support and things like that, so that’s just where I’m at. I don’t think it’s something council should do.”
Council Member Matthew Breman agreed and was the other opposing vote.
Council Member Ken Kreie said he might be against the letter if it was a new organization looking to move into town.
“So many people in our community, that’s the home where they go to worship and it has existed,” Kreie said. “I doubt any of us don’t want it to be rebuilt.
“I feel like it’s different than us advocating for a religion or something,” Kreie added. “We just would like our people to be able to continue their lives worshiping, shopping, doing the things that they like to do and I support us advocating for that.”
Council Member Heather O’Brien agreed, and said the letter is written in such a way that reflects the the church’s role in the community rather than the religiosity of the space.
Mayor Joel Kincaid said if the religion aspect is taken out, the fact that the church has served the community means it doesn’t matter who the building is associated with.
“I respect everyone’s opinion on it,” Kreie said. “I get where everybody’s at.”
The full text of the letter reads:
“To the Administration of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
The Fruita City Council would like to voice support for the reconstruction of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church buildingi n Fruita, Colorado, which unfortunately burned in April 2021. The building has been a great asset to the community since the 1960s. Many of our local citizens, whether part of the membership of the church or not, have benefitted and been impacted in a positive way from the use of the building. It is a great resource to our residents and our growing community.”