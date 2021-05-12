On May 22, more than 1,000 cyclists are expected to take on the hills and canyons crossed by gravel roads in the desert between Fruita and Utah, but the effort to get the new event to the starting line has had its own ups and downs.
When Morgan Murri, founder of Desert Gravel, the company organizing the event, started planning his Colorado-to-Utah race, called Co2uT, the COVID-19 pandemic was still fresh. He was planning for an October 2020 date and started signing people up on June 1 of last year.
“Right as we were trying to develop this buzz and this idea behind it, as we’re getting energy, COVID is just crushing the world,” Murri said.
There was still hope over the summer that the outdoor event could happen with some extra planning. Cases were relatively low in Mesa County through most of the summer, but as fall rolled around COVID-19 numbers started ticking back up.
“We were just agonizing over if we could pull this off or not,” Murri said. “I felt like about a month out I had to let people know what we were doing for hotel reservations and flights and we finally pulled the plug.”
They offered free refunds to the riders, but Murri said only about a third took them up on the offer. The rest hung in, hoping to be part of one of the first big cycling events in the region. A second attempt in April also had to be postponed because of COVID-19, but now with Mesa County reopened, the event is a go for May 22.
Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said he’s excited to see people returning to Fruita for recreation events like this one.
“We’re very excited to have people come into town and do this gravel grinding event,” Nycum said. “I think it’s going to be great and it’s a great way to kick off maybe being back to normal-ish.”
The ride will take off at Fruita’s Civic Center Park and go up 17½ Road then over to 18 Road and up to the North Fruita Desert. Nycum said residents should expect significant bike traffic on that route Saturday morning and then when riders return in the afternoon and evening.
There will be five different courses riders can choose from — starting at 30 miles and going up to a 185-mile course that extends out to Cisco, Utah, and back. Each route has a different dinosaur theme depending on the difficulty. The riders will be following gravel roads through most of the course — offering a middle ground between road biking and mountain biking.
Murri said riding gravel roads can be appealing to cyclists who are nervous about traffic on paved roads, but might be intimidated by some of the technical aspects of mountain biking. Riding gravel roads allows riders to get a good workout and get out into some beautiful country.
“It’s just this cool winding, rolling, up and down, scenic area,” Murri said. “You get into some canyons. I work really hard to stay along the Bookcliffs and get up into a couple benches of the Bookcliffs to give views and elevation changes, but it’s spectacularly beautiful out there.”
Although the race is currently sold out at 1,200 cyclists, you can sign participate as a race volunteer. Visit desertgravel.com to sign up.
With the event less than two weeks away, Murri is already thinking about the future. He said he hopes to grow the spring event and add a fall event as well. He said one important aspect is beginning the race in downtown Fruita. The Grand Junction Off-Road, which has a downtown start as well, normally takes place in May, but has been postponed to 2022.
Murri said they have heard area hotels have sold out for the weekend and that many people are staying in Grand Junction as well. He said he has been getting the word out to local businesses to expect the increased traffic. Overall he said this type of event will give people an opportunity to see everything the Grand Valley has to offer.
“We’re promoting this whole idea that you can go to the vineyards, you can go float the river, you can go hike the Monument, you can take your kids and do all kinds of stuff,” Murri said. “As we all know living here, this is a super cool place to hang out.”