The boat ramp at the Fruita section of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park is getting an expansion this week, making it easier for river floaters and power boaters to access the river.
“The project takes the older, single ramp and creates two separate ramps so that the unique needs of rafters and power boaters will be met,” James M. Robb Colorado River State Park Manager Pete Firmin said. “The ramps will be closed during construction but it will be a great asset for all river users when it reopens.”
Depending on weather and spring runoff, among other factors, the project will last anywhere from six weeks to several months, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
During construction, the ramp will be closed and boaters will not be able to use the Fruita ramp. Access to the south parking lot and the southeast portion of the walking trail along the river will also be closed. However, the trail will remain open along the river west of the boat ramp. Construction crews will be closing and paving the trail along Red Rocks Lake all the way to the southeast portion of the park, providing better access to people of all abilities.
“This work is going to be a big step forward for park users so we really appreciate everyone’s patience while the work is being done,” Senior Ranger Eric Los said in the press release.
Contact the park or check the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park website for updates. Access to the river is still avaiable upstream at the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park Connected Lakes section in Grand Junction or downstream of Fruita at the Loma boat launch.
All visitors to the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park are required to have a Colorado State Parks pass. Pass funds are used to maintain trails, boat ramps, and facilities in state parks.
Highline Lake kicks off
boating season
Spring is almost here and with the warming weather, Highline Lake State Park opened its boat ramp on March 4.
Highline Lake State Park has become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the Grand Valley, offering camping, biking, hiking, hunting and fishing in addition to boating and other water sports.
“Highline is an amazing place and more visitors find us each year,” Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez said in the press release. “We’re a quick trip for boaters on the Western Slope and being the first lake open always draws a crowd. People in Colorado catch a little ‘spring fever’ and they find out that Highline is the perfect cure with the early boating and easy access from Interstate 70.”
Before launching your craft, CPW reminds all boaters to ensure that their vessel is registered and that all of the required safety gear is with you.
“It is critical that you have the necessary number of life jackets onboard and that all required safety equipment is in good working order,” Martinez said. “A good inspection of all gear before heading out on the water is one of the most important things you can do to stay legal, and prevent a tragedy.”
Martinez adds that park personnel are happy to provide a free boat inspection if needed.
CPW also reminds boaters of the required aquatic nuisance species inspections at the park. Through the month of March, Aquatic Nuisance Species inspectors are available daily between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Only the west ramp will open in March, according to the press release. If an inspector is not available at the west ramp, boaters are advised to go to the Visitor Center at the east side, or call 970-858-7208 to ensure they get an inspection and decontamination.
It is expected to be a busy year at Highline Lake State Park so visitors are encouraged to check for construction work and carpool to the park when possible, especially on weekends and holidays.
A valid Colorado park pass is also required to enter the park, according to CPW. Anyone 16 or older who plans to fish will need a current fishing license, available for purchase at the park. Fishing licenses went on sale March 1 and are valid until March 31, 2021.
Visit the CPW website for more information about Aquatic Nuisance Species inspections, and to learn more about boating safety. For more information about Highline Lake State Park, visit them on CPW’s website.