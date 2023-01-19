A group of builders that do business in Fruita have submitted an open letter voicing their objections to Fruita City Council about the newly created building department.
Fruita formed a building inspection department, which includes a chief building official, a senior building inspector and plans examiner, and an electrical inspector, earlier this month. The department is scheduled to be up and running by April, according to a city of Fruita press release.
Previously, Fruita had contracted building services with Mesa County.
“We recently became aware that the City Council and Staff has decided to end the long-standing relationship with the Mesa County building department and create its own building department,” the letter states. “This revelation is very disappointing to us since the Mesa County building department is generally well thought of by the building industry, and there isn’t any significant lack of service or industry dissatisfaction with the service provided by Mesa County.”
“In fact, Mesa County has been heavily engaged with stakeholders on how they can improve their service, keep fees low, and continue providing much-needed services to all residents in Mesa County.”
The letter goes on to state the writers are “optimistic” Fruita can provide the same level of service in-house at the same costs, but there are some frustrations with the level of outreach to Fruita’s building community.
“The predominant users of inspection services are the builders and contractors and we were not consulted on this during the planning discussions with Council when we could have provided invaluable information had we been included,” the letter states.
The letter notes Planning and Development Director Dan Caris said this effort has been in the works for a few years. It states the developers feel their community has been insufficiently consulted during that time.
The letter takes issue with Fruita starting a building department because, the letter contends, building services were already available to Fruita developers through Mesa County at no cost to Fruita taxpayers. The department is budgeted for $330,175 in 2023.
The letter is signed by Garrett Davis of Chronos Builders, Ron Abeloe of Chaparral West, Inc., Lou Villaire of Atlasta Solar Center, Greg Dahl of Dahl Built Homes, LLC, Matt Key of TreyTyn Homes, Merritt Sixbey of Merritt and Associates G.C. Inc., Darin Carei of Senergy Builders, Chris Potter of Mountain Coast Builders, Jordan and Amber Alegria of Alegria Homes, Michael Maves of Maves Construction, Kevin Bray of Bray Development, Dave Kimbrough of the Kimbrough Team and Rick Unfred of Aspen Leaf innovations.