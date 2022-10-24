ABOVE: Central High School takes the field at the 2022 Colorado Band Association Western Slope Regional State Qualifier on Thursday afternoon at Stocker Stadium. BELOW: Palisade High School performs at the state qualifier. Three District 51 schools won titles on Thursday: Palisade High School won in Class 3A, Central High School in Class 4A and Fruita Monument High School in Class 5A.
The 2022 Colorado Band Association Western Slope Regional State Qualifier Thursaday afternoon at Stocker Stadium. Here the Fruita Monumentl High School flag team warm up before the start of there competition..
Several western Colorado high school marching bands will soon be competing for a state title after qualifying Thursday at Stocker Stadium.
The Colorado Bandmasters Association Western Slope State Qualifying Marching Band Festival hosted 11 bands from across the Western Slope in a field show competition.
A trio of School District 51 schools won titles on Thursday.
Palisade High School won in Class 3A, Central High School in Class 4A and Fruita Monument High School in Class 5A.
Grand Junction High School placed third in 4A, behind Central and Montrose, but the Tigers scored enough points to also qualify for the state competition.
The other winners were Bayfield High School in Class 1A and Montezuma-Cortez in Class 2A.
A guest performance from the CMU Maverick Stampede filled the time as guests tabulated scores.
Those scores determined which bands will go on to compete in the State Marching Band Festival.
Fruita Monument High School and Palisade High School were the only 5A and 3A competitors, respectively, meaning that, regardless of their score, they’d qualify.
Central High School, however, was competing against Montrose, Grand Junction and Durango High School in Class 4A.
“We spent countless hours fine-tuning our performance to get precision on the field,” said Hans Snell, band director at Central High School. “We’ve qualified most years, but we’re especially excited because this was one of our best performances that we’ve done so far.”
The 4A-5A State Marching Band Championships are Oct.28 and 29 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, where the 20 qualifying bands will be competing for the title.
Of the 20 bands, the top 12 will move on to semifinals and the top eight bands will move to finals.
“It was a really good feeling to qualify,” said Marissa Garza, a senior band member at Central High School. “The time commitment is always intense, but it’s paying off right now. I could see us making our way into finals this year.”
Central High School is currently ranked 10th.
Snell mentioned that the parents of band members play an integral part to a marching band’s success.
“There usually isn’t much focus on the parents, but parents fundraise, provide meals, help with travel, build props and load trailers. We couldn’t do this without their support. It’s a team effort,” Snell said.
In last year’s final round at state, Fruita Monument competed in the 5A finals, Palisade made it into the 3A finals, but neither Central nor Grand Junction made it to the final round in 4A.
“What makes this different than sports is that it isn’t about wins and losses. It’s all about how you sound that day, so we’re hoping to sound especially good next weekend,” Snell said.