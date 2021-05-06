Last Sunday, members of the Fruita Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was burned down the week before, spread out among the other LDS churches in the valley to worship for the first time since the fire.
Megan Graves, who had attended the Fruita church with her family for years, said she made the nearly half hour drive to Orchard Mesa last weekend. Despite the drive, Graves said she was grateful to have a place to go.
“We are fortunate here in the valley that we have other buildings and we have been able to relocate our displaced members to these buildings, which has been a huge blessing to all the members who did attend the Fruita chapel,” Graves said.
Members of the community were already shocked and saddened by the fire, which caused significant damage to the building, located on Ottley Avenue. However, Friday it was announced that the cause was arson.
“It makes the loss a little harder, a little more personal,” Graves said. “It’s devastating and it’s definitely a huge loss that we feel here.”
The building had been a big part of her life and her children’s lives, she said. She said they were all devastated when they were told about the fire that destroyed a building they visited multiple times a week.
“We have been attending that building for about 16 and half years now,” Graves said. “So I feel like with how often we are there that it is a place where I’ve really raised my babies. We attended church there every Sunday.”
In the week since the fire, President of the Grand Junction Colorado West Stake Craig Stagg said he’s seen an outpouring of love and sympathy from the Fruita community and the entire valley.
“The Fruita community has been wonderful just reaching out and volunteering buildings and wishing well,” Stagg said. “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support from the community, not just the members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but from all the community.”
Graves said she’s personally had phone calls from community members expressing condolences and asking how they could help. She said she’s been grateful for the response from the community.
“I felt so much love from our community here who have all reached out to us,” Graves said. “I know that my children have come home from school and said how even the teachers say, ‘Let’s take a minute and if any of you attended that building I’m so sorry for what’s happened.’ ”
Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid said, in times of need for members of the community, Fruita steps up. He said even the city’s public works department lent a hand in the aftermath of the fire.
“A fence company couldn’t get the fence set up and public works was on it right away to help get that set up,” Kincaid said. “From both the citizens being supportive and bringing food to some of the workers, there’s always a positive side when tragedy hits.”
Fruita has been working to be more inclusive as a community, Kincaid said, and that includes religious institutions.
He said he hoped the person responsible for the fire will be brought to justice to give members of his community peace of mind. “My biggest message is let’s not have this happen again and let’s step up and support each other,” Kincaid said.
Moving forward, Stagg said he believed the church building would be rebuilt and that there was hope that the community would see their place of worship restored.
“I met (Tuesday) with some representatives from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints headquarters about the rebuilding process,” Stagg said. “So I think there is a lot of hope. Things will take a while, but things will be rebuilt and restored.”