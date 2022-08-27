Central's Devin Hickey, 4, pitches to Santana Martinez, 30, with Fruita Monument defender Jake Kimbrough, 22, in pursuit. Hickey finished with 39 yards rushing and one touchdown in the Warriors' 14-7 loss.
Fruita Monument's Wyatt Sharpe carries the ball Friday night in the Wildcats' 14-7 victory over Central at Stocker Stadium. Sharpe finished with 55 yards rushing and a touchdown in the win.
The Central High School football team runs onto the field at Stocker Stadium for its season-opener against Fruita Monument on Friday night.
Fruita Monument quarterback Corben Rowell scans the Central defense on Friday night in the Wildcats' 14-7 victory. Rowell finished with 103 yards rushing in the win.
Central's Santana Martinez sheds a Fruita Monument tackler on Friday night in the Warriors 14-7 loss at Stocker Stadium. Martinez finished with 41 yards rushing.
Fruita Monument quarterback Corben Rowell runs through a crowd of Central defenders in a season-opening showdown at Stocker Stadium on Friday. Fruita won 14-7 and Rowell ran for 103 yards in the win.
Central running back Santana Martinez tries to evade Fruita Monument defender Ryan Antonucci on Friday night in the Warriors' 14-7 loss at Stocker Stadium.
The first game of the season isn’t going to be perfect, but Fruita Monument football coach Cameron Ross can’t complain with the way his team opened the 2022 season.
Fruita squared off against Central at Stocker Stadium on Friday and came out with a hard-fought 14-7 win.
The Wildcats leaned on their multi-faceted running game to engineer grueling drives that drained the clock and put the pressure on their cross-county rivals.
“I thought our defense played very hard. Central is a good football team, they run the ball very well, they have some good skill players and I think our defense did a good job shutting them down. They had their runs, but I think we were able to stop them when we needed to,” Ross said.
Fruita passed onlytwice and outgained Central 347 yards to 174.
While Central’s defense was no pushover — limiting Fruita to two touchdowns is rare — the unit struggled to keep up with the Fruita running game.
The Wildcats thrive with a quartet of dangerous runners in the backfield — quarterback Corben Rowell, and running backs Wyatt Sharpe, Kaison Stegelmeier and, now, Amari Wilson. Having a pick of the litter like that allowed for the Wildcats to stay fresh while running the no-huddle and producing a 16-play, 83-yard scoring drive that lasted for more than eight minutes in the first half.
Sharpe, who had 12 carries for 55 yards, capped off that drive with an 8-yard scamper for a touchdown.
“You gotta be in shape to pull those off, especially for the linemen,” Ross said. “They love it because they love playing with that momentum.”
Stegelmeier has an uncanny combination of size and speed and he only got better as the game went on. He finished the night with 128 yards from scrimmage, 79 on the ground, and essentially iced the game in the third quarter when he broke through a wide open hole for a 30-yard score.
“We just had to keep our same offense, keep doing what we’ve been doing (to win this),” Stegelmeier said. “On defense, we mainly had to watch (Devin) Hickey at quarterback … he’s a really good runner.”
Rowell was a change-of-pace runner who thrived when the Warriors' defense keyed on his teammates. The senior quarterback had 17 carries for 103 yards.
Wilson is new to the Wildcats' running back rotation. He was an impact player on the junior varsity last season and made some appearances for the varsity. Wilson took some early carries and used his vision and speed to break solid gains. Wilson finished with six carries for 37 yards.
The Warriors' offense struggled to match the Wildcats’ intensity.
After the first Fruita touchdown, Central embarked on a 10-play drive that took nearly 8 minutes. Hickey, Santana Martinez and Jaxon Gohn each ran the ball to keep the Fruita defense guessing and went 39 yards in seven plays. But, back-to-back penalties pushed the Warriors from the Wildcats’ side of the field back to their own 38-yard line.
After Stegelmeier’s score, Central kicked it into gear. Hickey locked in and completed short passes while churning out medium-sized gains on the ground. He capped off a 15-play drive with a 1-yard score. But, Central was unable to recover the onside kick.
The Central defense also had some highlight plays, including a heads-up interception from Tristan Dean.
Despite the loss, Milholland was still impressed with how the Warriors played against a team ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A.
“It was a battle on both sides of the ball. I’m proud of my kids, I’m proud of my coaches, I’m proud of all of them,” Milholland said. “Our kids know that they have to play both sides of the ball and they have to be tough, and they are.”