Fruita City Council approved a $30 million 2023 budget for the city Tuesday.
The budget projects $27.3 million in revenue in 2023.
Highlights of Fruita’s 2023 budget include creating a building inspection program for the city and several notable capital projects.
Those projects include a $125,000 installation of two electric vehicle charging stations at the Fruita Civic Center, a $738,000 middle-mile broadband project, a $390,000 project improving the rail crossing at 16 Road, $410,000 for acquiring land for a future right of way for Fremont Street, $400,000 for acquiring land for improvements to 19 Road, $90,000 to connect the Highway 340 Trail with James M. Robb State Park, $50,000 to construct a dog park next to the Dinosaur Journey Museum, $66,350 to replace playground equipment at Prospector Park and $950,000 for upgrading the facilities at Reed Park.
There is also a $2.1 million project revitalizing South Mesa Street, including a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Street program.
The improvements will be between Circle Park and U.S. 6&50.
“These improvements will create a transportation corridor that safely accommodates all modes of travel by creating a safe, slow-speed road for pedestrians, bikes, and vehicles,” according to the budget.
Another project in the works for downtown Fruita is $450,000 to improve the Mulberry Street outdoor dining space.
“Improvements may include lighting, signage, amenities and furnishings, bike parking, landscape improvements, hardscape improvements, and unique multi-use covered canopy/ concert structure,” according to the budget.
Fruita will also add an additional police officer in this budget.
“The planning documents that guide Fruita City Council and staff’s decision-making for each budget year is the reflection of an extensive amount of community input from Fruita residents,” Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said. “We are proud of the input our community provides us to help guide decision-making that aligns with the community’s values.”