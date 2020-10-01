The city of Fruita held its first work session in its 2021 budget Tuesday evening, which is proposed at $11.5 million in expenditures.
City Manager Michael Bennett told The Daily Sentinel that the city was budgeting conservatively given the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city has not seen a downturn in its tax revenue.
“The city of Fruita sales tax is trending 28.5% higher than 2019,” Bennett said. “We’ve been seeing a similar increase each year since 2017. We definitely thought we might take more of a hit when the pandemic started. Fortunately it’s been very positive.”
Bennett said retail, manufacturing and oil and gas tax revenue have been strong this year. He said some sectors like restaurants saw a decline during the spring stay-at-home order, but have since shown signs of recovering.
Even with the strong revenue the city is projecting only a 1% increase in revenue for 2021 over the estimated 2020 revenue. Bennett said the city only has sales tax information through July and so will continue to watch that number over the next two months and could refine the 2021 projection.
The city’s operating expenses are budgeted at just over $8.1 million, which is 1% higher than the 2020 budget. The estimated actual expenditures for this year are around $9 million. Bennett said that was reflected in contingency spending related to COVID-19.
While expenditures are proposed at $11.5 million, revenue is projected at just over $9.5 million. The $2 million difference will come from the city’s fund balance and will go toward replacing the Pine Street bridge.
“Going into 2021 we do have in our proposed budget to utilize additional funds from fund balance to do a large bridge replacement,” Bennett said. “There are also some projects that are anticipating potential grants. If we receive those grants those are part of the revenues that are covering some of the cost. If you don’t get the grant then we have to reassess.”
The fund balance will be reduced to around $9 million after the bridge replacement. Bennett said they are also doing some preliminary work around replacing the Maple Street bridge. Mesa County has already funded design work for the project and Bennett said they plan to apply for a state grant to help fund that project. Other capital projects include road and sewer work, which Bennett said was something the community prioritized.
“The priority that we base this proposed budget on from feedback from council and the public was really focusing more heavily on our core services in relation to streets, roads, bridges and sewer,” Bennett said. “The bigger projects that we have in next year’s prioritized budget goes towards those.”
The city is also seeing an 8.5% increase in its health insurance rates, which Bennett said were partially due to some high claims made in 2020. He said the proposed budget also includes a 2.5% cost of living adjustment across the board to city employees. He said that increase was part of an effort by the city to bring salaries close to market rate based on Colorado Municipal League studies.
For the full budget proposal visit fruita.org.