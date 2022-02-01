Fruita City Council voted 5-1 at a special meeting Jan. 24 to formally create a housing authority in the city.
Planning and Development Director Dan Caris said there is a lack of affordable housing options in Fruita, and creating a housing authority is one way to help with that. A housing authority generally governs aspects of housing or provides affordable housing to people.
The vote gives Fruita City Council the ability to create a housing authority and appoint members to the board, but the housing authority will be a separate entity, City Manager Mike Bennett said.
Council member Matthew Breman was the lone dissenting vote.
"We are now creating another government agency without a clear means of dismantling it and without clear direction of methodology moving forward," Breman said. "I just have concerns. I feel like we're putting the cart before the horse a bit."
Mayor pro-tem Lori Buck ultimately voted for the housing authority's creation, but said she shares Breman's concerns.
"If this fee passes, this is a group that will control a lot of money. A lot of money brings questionable intentions, I think, from people," Buck said.
"I think you're going to have people with an agenda, and I'm afraid that the agenda is going to create projects that may not be in the best interest," she said.
Buck said she worried about the future projects not focusing on workforce housing, which she said is the point of creating the housing authority.
"This has serious potential to blow up and be completely bastardized," Buck said.
City Attorney Mary Elizabeth Geiger said city council won't be completely separated from the housing authority once it's created.
"I don't see it as 'you throw the basketball out and it just rolls away and you never see it again," Geiger said. "You're going to have that opportunity to know what it's doing."
Bennett agreed, saying, "Creating the housing authority doesn't mean that they can essentially just go rogue and do those types of projects without the city's backing."
Geiger said the city council will still have control over land use applications.
Other council members were more enthusiastic about the idea.
"For me, the end goal of trying to have people who work here be able to live here is our goal, council member Heather O'Brien said. "Everything could go to hell in a handbasket overnight but it sounds like as many steps we could take to safeguard, we're taking."
O'Brien said the concerns raised by Breman and Buck are hypotheticals and the city should move forward.
"This kind of gives us an opportunity to have a little bit of a say in how this comes to fruition as opposed to if it happens four years from now," council member Kyle Harvey said.
Bennett noted any decision this council makes could be changed by a future council.
"No matter what strategies we approve in the future, it's still up to the council to decide which strategies they're going to utilize or give direction to the housing authority to actually implement," Bennett said.