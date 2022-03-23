Fruita City Council voted unanimously last week to create an engineering department within the city.
Previously, Fruita’s engineering services were under the public works department, and so Fruita is now creating a separate engineering department and removing engineering from the public works department’s purview.
The city engineer will have the same title, but will now be a department head. The person in that position also serves as the city’s traffic engineer and floodplain administrator.
According to the ordinance creating the department, the move is being made to better organize the city government.
“The reorganization will provide for more focused oversight and provision of services as an independent department,” Finance Director Margaret Sell wrote in a report to city council.
“It actually doesn’t change any way we were functioning,” City Manager Mike Bennett said.
According to the ordinance creating the department, “The Engineering Department is responsible for the provision of development reviews and approvals, construction inspections, acceptance of conveyance of public improvements, development of the five-year capital improvement plan, maintenance of an up-to-date GIS database, prioritization, design, and management of capital construction projects to meet the infrastructure needs of the community, and other duties and responsibilities as may be prescribed.”
The Engineering Department consists of the city engineer, a construction project manager, a civil engineer/construction inspector and an engineering intern. The department’s creation was accounted for in the city’s 2022 budget, which also includes the addition of an engineering technician.