Fruita will be closing two downtown side streets this week to provide a temporary space for residents and visitors to sit or eat.
Fruita City Manager Michael Bennett said construction on the spaces, which will include planters to close the street off from traffic, as well as shade structures, would begin this Thursday. They will be located on N. Mulberry Street and N. Peach Street between Aspen Avenue and the alleyway.
“This is just an effort to create more outdoor space and seating for customers of all the businesses to be able to get your to-go food items or drinks and to be able to go sit in some shade,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the city and the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce reached out to businesses in the area before putting the plan in place. He said the two streets were chosen strategically to capitalize on nearby parking lot access.
“Looking at these two small sections that still allow access to every business, it does take up that section of the road, but we have those large public lots,” Bennett said. “Doing it in a temporary nature during this unique scenario of where there is limited capacity felt like it was a good way to support local businesses.”
The city is planning to use federal money from the CARES Act that is intended to reimburse municipalities for unbudgeted expenses related to the coronavirus. Bennett said many downtown Fruita restaurants have been negatively impacted due to the capacity restrictions in place.
In addition to the on-street public seating areas, Bennett said the city is purchasing amenities like shade structures that could be provided for the Kokapeli Business Area on the south side of Fruita. He said they are in discussions with those businesses as the parking lots are private. He said they are also purchasing at least one shade structure for Civic Center Park.
Between the on street public seating and the materials for the other areas, Bennett said the city is estimating the project will cost around $150,000, which would then be reimbursed through the federal coronavirus relief program.
The street closure and outdoor seating will be temporary, but Bennett said he expects them to remain up and available for the public through the end of the year. He said they had closed those streets in the past for shorter events, which got a positive response from the community. He said they would be gauging the public reception and make adjustments if necessary.
“We hope that these temporary spaces will aid our local businesses who are dealing with limited capacity constraints by providing their customers and our residents a safe, spaced out place to enjoy Fruita’s exceptional food and beverage options,” Bennett said in a statement.
With construction beginning this week, Bennett said he expected the spaces to be open to the public within a matter of weeks.