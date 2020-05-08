The Fruita Community Center is reopening in a limited capacity Monday making it one of the first community centers in the state to reopen following the COVID-19 closures.
Fruita Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said the center will only be open for personal fitness uses similar to fitness centers allowed under the county’s safer-at-home plan. Nycum said it is following Mesa County Public Health guidelines that have allowed fitness centers to reopen in the county with restrictions in place.
“Our fitness equipment, our cardio and our weight areas are open,” Nycum said. “Pretty much everything else is closed. Our senior center is closed, the gymnasium for basketball use is closed, pools are closed. We’re really following the orders from Mesa County Public Health.”
Fruita is one of two community centers that have been granted approval to reopen in Colorado. Nycum said the county was approved for a waiver from the state, which has allowed it to open sooner. The other center is in Eagle County.
“Being one of the first ones out of the gate we just want to make sure we’re being extra cautious, but at the same time I feel like we’ve put together a really good plan to keep our facility clean and to keep our patrons safe,” Nycum said. “So I’m feeling pretty good about that.”
Fitness equipment has been spaced 15 feet apart, Nycum said, and patrons are required to disinfect equipment before and after use. Capacity is limited to 30%, per the county guidelines. Additionally, a reservation is required prior to using the facility and a one-way entrance and exit has been established. Custodial crews will disinfect the facility every night and will be cleaning during the day as well, Nycum said.
“We’re being pretty vigilant about cleaning and disinfecting our facility,” Nycum said. “We want to make sure it’s a clean place and people feel comfortable coming and using it.”
Nycum said patrons should also follow Mesa County guidelines when visiting the Community Center. They will be screened for symptoms before entering and will be required to wear masks at all times.
“What we need is for people to help us out by being respectful, following the policies and procedures that have been put out, which are in accordance with Mesa County Public Health orders,” Nycum said.
Recreational programing will remain closed for the time being, Nycum said and the Community Center will be open for reduced hours — Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
“When we reopen we’re going to be monitoring the implementation of this and how well it works or doesn’t work,” Nycum said. “So while we have a reopening plan in place, we will be watching and making adjustments.”