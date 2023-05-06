Fruita City Council is considering an offer to buy Enochs Lake, a 51.5-acre parcel on Piñon Mesa south of Glade Park, which is currently operated by the city as a day-use area.
City officials have previously noted the cost to the city of maintaining the Enochs Lake property, which was partially alleviated when camping at the site was banned in 2016.
"Please note that this is just an offer, not a contract, and is still under consideration by the City of Fruita," Fruita City Attorney Mary Elizabeth Geiger said in an email Wednesday.
Ute Water has right of first refusal on the sale of the property, according to city of Fruita documents obtained via a Colorado Open Records Act request.
The contract lists the potential buyers as Ronald Tipping, Stan Muhr and Rodney Powers.
The potential buyers have offered $500,000 for the Enoch's Lake property and its water rights. An appraisal that was done on the property was not disclosed by the city in response to the CORA request. In withholding the appraisal, Geiger referenced a state statute that allows governments to withhold documents if they think publishing them would be contrary to the public interest.
So far the matter has not been discussed publicly, as Fruita City Council has been talking about the potential sale in executive session.
If the sale is to go through, Ute Water would have to decline its right of first refusal, then an ordinance requiring two readings would have to be passed.
Enochs Lake is one of four mountain reservoirs owned by the city of Fruita on Piñon Mesa. The city used those lakes to pipe its domestic water until the early 1980s.