The Fruita Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for the nine candidates running for three seats on Fruita City Council in April’s municipal election.
The forum can be viewed in its entirety on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Michael Day, a self-described “constitutional conservative,” said if Fruita is going to get a handle on things, the council needs to start at the bottom and build back to the top, and stick to the city’s comprehensive plan and ordinances.
Trey Downey, a lifelong Fruita resident and teacher at Central High School, said he wants to work for the people he lives around.
“I’m not promising I know everything, I don’t know everything, but I do know I will work as hard as I possibly can to keep as much of you all as happy as possible. I constantly am always reading and studying and I promise I will do my homework,” Downey said.
Aaron Hancey said he is a consulting finance professional helping small businesses learn the facts about finances, and he can bring that experience to City Council.
Michael Handley said he moved to Fruita to escape the high density and congestion of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
Handley said he wants to honor Fruita’s comprehensive plan because it helps maintain the small-town feeling, and he is not inclined to grant variances to that plan.
“This is our forever home and I’m ready to invest in the community,” Jim Jackson, who moved to Fruita about six years ago from St. Louis, said.
Amy Miller, a Realtor and fourth generation Fruita resident, said, “My people literally helped build this town.”
Miller said housing is a huge issue nationwide, and she would like to be part of conversation about creative ways to help people who live here and take care of the foundation her ancestors built.
Jared Prochnow moved to Fruita eight years ago with his husband and has six adopted kids. Prochnow chose Fruita because of the community.
“The job that I’m seeking is to actually hear from you, to connect with each one of you and hear what you want for Fruita and how I can best serve that need,” Prochnow said.
“I could not imagine living anywhere else,” Jeannine Purser said.
Purser said she has seen a ton of different versions of Fruita over 21 years and loved each and every one of them.
“I will calmly and passionately serve your community,” Purser said.
James Williams said he moved to Fruita 22 years ago, and it has been phenomenal.
Williams said as Fruita moves forward into growth it’s important to move forward in a smart way so we, the city, can keep what people originally wanted and allow new people to move in.
Candidates were asked how they would manage growth in Fruita.
“Our comprehensive master plan is pretty awesome, it gives us a good guideline,” Miller said.
Miller said she brings a lot to the conversation through her work as a realtor, knowing what people are looking for in terms of kinds of housing and neighborhoods.
Growth is inevitable and not something Fruita should shy away from, Prochnow said.
The comprehensive plan and codes should provide structure for developers, and are things City Council can change to make sure they fit what the community wants for Fruita, Prochnow said.
“Sometimes it’s OK to say no to keep the integrity of the community we all love,” Prochnow said.
Purser said growth has been a big concern for as long as she’s lived in Fruita. Purser said the city should follow the comprehensive plan, and focus on attracting the right people.
“If you live in a house that’s 25 years old, you were also at a point where someone was like ‘wait, I didn’t want you here,’ ” Purser said.
Williams said the first thing that comes to mind is to grow slowly because he doesn’t just want to check boxes to keep up with statistics.
Growth is inevitable, Day said, but he wants to follow the comprehensive plan and ordinances. He said he would be very skeptical of planned unit developments because they can get code variances.
Downey said the root cause of growth is people want to move to Fruita because it’s beautiful, easy to get outside and the people are friendly.
“If we continue to remember that, that’s the kind of other people we’re going to attract to move here as well, and we can live harmoniously and beautifully together,” Downey said.
Hancey said growth should be addressed with a “facts over feelings” approach, and said he will do research to make long term decisions.
Handley said the job of the council is to follow the comprehensive plan as closely as possible. He also said Fruita can’t just look at residential development when considering growth, citing the availability of internet and cell service as something that should be looked at.
Jackson said Fruita needs to follow the comprehensive plan and manage inevitable growth.
He said when he talks to his friends, “most of us couldn’t afford to move here today, and that’s concerning.”
The candidates were asked if there is a need for affordable housing in Fruita, and, if yes, what does that mean?
“We do have a shortage of housing in the lower-cost markets,” Hancey said. There are different projects that are coming into the area, Hancey said, and Fruita needs to make sure development is done right and located right.
Handley said affordable housing is a problem in Fruita. Costs of housing have gone up tremendously, and there’s shortage of housing.
There’s a limited number of things the city can do to combat a market-based problem, Handley said, but he would like to see the down payment assistance program continue forward.
Jackson said there is a need for housing because businesses can’t bring in staff because they can’t afford rent. Jackson also said he likes Fruita’s down payment program and would like to continue researching other ideas.
Miller said the price gap between types of housing is huge in Fruita, which needs to be addressed.
Prochnow said housing is a complex problem and Fruita needs to ensure everyone has access to this community.
Purser called affordable housing a “huge need,” and said, “We absolutely need to take it seriously from every angle, every direction and find unique, creative ways to be approachable for everybody.”
Williams said Fruita needs to make sure the right housing developments get support and the wrong ones don’t get support.
“This is the number one item on the table right now for Fruita,” Williams said.
Day said the real issue is “attainable” housing, and defined “attainable” as: if you live below your means consistently, you’ll find you have the means to do anything.
“I took $500, a backpack full of clothes, and a pickup truck and conducted an experiment. Just how far can one guy get on that working here in Mesa County? I turned it into just shy of 3/4 of a million dollars in equity and assets in 4 1/2 years. My name is Michael Day, and I care about this community,” Day said.
Downey said there is a shortage of affordable housing, which means Fruita has a lot of work to do.
“There’s not an easy answer, and that’s why everyone is struggling with it,” Downey said.
Fruita should rely on professionals and staff, Downey said, and innovate and think outside the box to address housing.
Council members make $300 a month.
Incumbent Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid, who is running for re-election unopposed, also participated in the forum.
In his opening statement, Kincaid said he moved to Fruita in 2003, and has served on the board of the Fruita Chamber of Commerce and on City Council before his time as mayor.
“I daily have prayers for the community, for our leaders, and to those in the valley,” Kincaid said. “My faith is strong and I’m going to use biblical principles in how I lead.”
Kincaid said as mayor he will make sure City Council talks through things and meetings will be respectful.
Ballots are being mailed out this week, and must be returned by April 5. Fruita voters can vote for three candidates.