The city of Fruita will be voting in three City Council members and a mayor in the April election. On Thursday evening, candidates for those positions took questions from the Fruita Chamber of Commerce and local residents.
Candidates Heather O’Brien, Matthew Breman and current council member Ken Kreie are running for the three open seats. Mayor Joel Kincaid is running unopposed for another term.
The candidates took questions on topics from an increase in the lodging tax to how they would engage with local business. The candidates all stressed the need to hear from multiple stakeholders before making decisions and working collaboratively as a board.
Kincaid complimented the current council for taking a positive and deliberative approach to city issues. He said he would like to continue the direction the current council has taken for the town.
“I feel like one of my strengths is I do a good job of listening to our council and kind of helping get to those solutions,” Kincaid said. “I want to continue to do that.”
Kreie also spoke positively about his time on the council and the working relationship between council members. He said he tries to look at each issue objectively before making a decision.
“I don’t have a personal agenda,” Kreie said. “I don’t want to see things go a certain way unless that’s what’s best for the community. I think that everybody that’s on the council brings something different.”
O’Brien, former Mesa Valley Education Association president, said she will approach decisions with an open mind and take her time when coming to a decision. She said she would engage with all sides of each issue and look for areas of agreement.
“I don’t make up my mind quickly about things,” O’Brien said. “I really want to talk to and hear both sides. I don’t have a political agenda. I love this community and I want to serve this community. I think I have the skill set to listen and find out where the patterns are, where people are saying similar things.”
Breman said he did have a particular political view, but stressed that he would be able to work collaboratively and find compromises and solutions to the issues facing the city. He cited his time serving on other boards and committees as giving him the qualifications to serve on City Council.
“I have a fairly conservative view in terms of local government, but I’ve also worked on enough boards to know you all have to work together,” Breman said.
“There’s compromise that happens. There’s the exchange of ideas and, at the end of the day, I certainly understand that when a council or board makes a decision everybody has to kind of all go in the same direction.”
Council members will be elected on April 7 as part of the regular municipal election.
Voting will be conducted with mailed ballots, which will be sent out the week of March 16.
They must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.