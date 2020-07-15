The Fruita City Council and local police officers met with members of Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County Monday evening for a frank discussion about racism in the community.
The group was invited to talk with the council following protests around the valley seeking changes to make Mesa County more inclusive of minorities.
Fruita resident Jose Luis Chavez shared some of his experiences with racism in the community, including incidents at the local grocery store and other businesses of people treating him with suspicion because of his race or even spitting on the floor when he came in. He said that while he worked in the criminal justice field, he still was sometimes wary of police.
“I don’t have a problem with any of the police officers in Fruita, but automatically I noticed that when I’m taking a walk and I’m way out there on L Road or walking that way when an officer drives by I make sure my hands are out of my pocket and I wave,” Luis Chavez said. “I didn’t think I have a fear of law enforcement, but okay I don’t know this one, so I will be safe.”
Eric Ward with Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County said he enjoyed coming to Fruita, mentioning Hot Tomato, the well known pizza place, as a business he frequents. However, he said he noticed other customers would often stare at him when he was there. He said visitors from other countries would talk to him, but local people just stared.
“Imagine that; when you’re out at your really cool internationally known pizza place and someone’s staring at you as your eating, not saying 'hi,' not exchanging pleasantries, not a head nod, but just staring because you don’t look like them,” Ward said. “It’s uncomfortable.”
President of Black Citizens and Friends David Combs said because Fruita is a small town, people may feel comfortable acting on biases they have. However, he said making a friendly gesture like saying hello to a person of color in a store can go a long way to creating a welcoming environment.
“Because of the position you occupy anywhere you go you have an in,” Combs said. “You just say, ‘Hi how’re you doing? I’m on the Fruita City Council and I just wanted to meet you and just say hello.’”
Combs said he had sympathy for the local police force, as it was being lumped in with all police following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but asked what local officers thought when hearing about what was going on in their community. Fruita Chief of Police David Krouse said it was hard for him to hear stories from citizens like Luis Chavez.
“The reason we got into this job was to form those connections with our community and to be a source of security and help and to be that person that people feel like they can go to when they need help,” Krouse said. “So to have kind of the opposite reaction is absolutely, of course, not what you want. It touches our hearts to hear that sort of thing.”
Several members of the council said while proclamations, like the inclusivity proclamation it made following a 2018 incident in which a resident displayed a flag with Nazi symbols, were important there needed to be further follow up and action. Council member Karen Leonhart, who teaches kindergarten, said education from both children and adults in the community will be key to making Fruita a more welcoming place.
“Giving them (kids) that education, right along with the adults and just keep building on that, I think that’s really going to be powerful,” Leonhart said. “It is going to be long term and we just have to commit ourselves to listening and understanding.”