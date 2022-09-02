All week, Cameron Ross, the Fruita Monument football staff and the team leaders stressed that Thursday’s game against Montrose was just a regular game that was no different than the rest.

But after their 30-14 over the Red Hawks, the Wildcats were a little more animated than last week’s win over Central. They whooped and hollered a little more, and their post-huddle break phrase of “Family!” bellowed through Stocker Stadium.