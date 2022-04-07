According to unofficial election results released Tuesday night, James Williams, Jeannine Purser and Amy Miller have been elected to the three open seats on Fruita City Council.
Miller received 1,436 votes, Williams received 1,299 votes and Purser received 1,279 votes in Tuesday’s election.
There were nine total candidates vying for three city council seats. Aaron Hancey received 1,140 votes, Jared Prochnow received 902 votes, Trey Downey received 852 votes, Michael Day received 676 votes, James Jackson received 649 votes and Michael Handley received 425 votes.
Miller is a fourth generation Fruita resident and realtor for START Real Estate.
Williams owns Rhema Music and Clothing Co. and Fit 4:14 with his wife, Samantha Stockert and has lived in the Grand Valley since 2000.
Purser works at Mesa Valley Community School and serves as director of volunteer performing arts venue Cavalcade. She is part of Fruita’s downtown advisory board.
Incumbent mayor Joel Kincaid ran for re-election unopposed and received 2,397 votes.
Kincaid will serve a two-year term and the council members will serve four year terms.
The results are unofficial until the conclusion of an eight day period in which military and overseas ballots have time to come in and signature verification requests can be taken care of. A total of 3,114 ballots were received.
The new council members are scheduled to be sworn in April 19.