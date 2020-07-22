More Mesa County events are vanishing from 2020 calendars.
Fruita Fall Festival is the latest large event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a Wednesday news release. It was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-27.
The announcement follows on the heels of other COVID-19 related cancellations for fall events such as the Palisade Peach Festival. The chamber said it will refund vendors and sponsors.
"It is with a heavy heart that the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce announces the cancellation of the 2020 Fruita Fall Festival. This decision did not come easily," the chamber announced in a press release.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was a draft of Mesa County Health Department’s Guidance on Outdoor Events that the board received, said Kayla Brown, executive director of the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce. The board voted unanimously to cancel the event at its monthly meeting on July 8. When the final draft was released by Mesa County Health a week later, the requirements were even more strict, Brown said. The announcement wasn’t made until Wednesday so that vendors had enough time to look through the requirements and be informed of the cancellation, Brown said.
The guidance requires pre-registration for all events and that only people from Western Slope counties — Mesa, Montrose, Delta, Garfield, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Gunnison, Ouray and Eagle — could attend.
“As a free event with some big headlining musical acts and a third of our vendors not being local, that just couldn’t happen,” Brown said.
All vendors and sponsors will be refunded, the release said. Many vendors canceled ahead of the announcement and vote, Brown said, leading to only 44 being slated to appear in 2020 as opposed to the 131 that set up shop in 2019.
The city of Fruita also announced Wednesday that it would cancel the remainder of its Thursday night concert series and the 2020 Mike the Headless Chicken festival. Like Fall Fest, those cancellations weren’t done with a smile.
“We want to host these events but with the pandemic we just can’t,” said Ture Nycum, director of Fruita Parks and Recreation.
Fall Fest is the latest domino to tumble because of the pandemic. The Junior College World Series, Palisade Peach Festival, Country Jam and Colorado Mountain Winefest have all been canceled for 2020 because of the pandemic.
The ripple effects will be felt throughout the city’s economy.
“It’s going to have a significant impact. About two-thirds of our vendors are local and rely on events like these,” Brown said. “We’re going to try to plan smaller events to support our local businesses that will be affected by this. We just don’t know when.”
For Kodi Imondi, president of the Fruita Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, the decision to cancel a hometown staple hurt but was necessary.
“As a Fruita native who grew up here, this is heartbreaking,” she said. “But at least this gives us time to figure it out and get it right.”