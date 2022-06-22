The city of Fruita has received two Department of Local Affairs grants worth almost $1 million to help with two infrastructure projects.
Fruita has received a $364,000 grant for a project aimed at getting faster internet in Fruita.
The middle-mile broadband project will lay fiberoptics from Grand Junction to Fruita, allowing Fruita to gain access to internet speeds up to one gigabyte, according to Assistant to the City Manager Shannon Vassen.
Vassen said other municipalities around the area are working on similar projects.
“Mesa County’s all working together to solve this middle mile issue,” Vassen said.
Fruita will contribute $370,000 to the project, Vassen said, which is finishing up the design phase with an eye to going out to bid for construction soon.
The city also received a $600,000 DOLA grant for a project replacing several miles of sewer lines and manholes that have been degraded by hydrogen sulfide gas.
“It’s something a lot of communities face,” Vassen said.
In Fruita, the affected lines are mainly located west of town toward the sewer treatment plant, Vassen said.
The sewer project grant requires a $600,000 match from Fruita. Vassen said the design phase of the sewer project is almost done and construction is expected to start toward the end of the year.