Fruita, like many cities across the country last year, sought to provide more outdoor seating to help local businesses during the time when COVID-19 guidance limited indoor seating.
Now the city is looking into making one of those spaces permanent.
Last week, the city of Fruita announced that it had been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for future planning efforts for the Mulberry Street downtown space.
Mulberry Street was closed just north of Aspen Avenue to allow for outdoor seating.
The grant will go toward a planning and design process that would identify the community’s priorities for the space and create a plan based on that feedback, said Dan Caris, planning and development director.
“It’s been very well-received on Mulberry where the concentration of most of our food-based businesses are,” Caris said. “So we applied for a Rural Economic Development Initiative grant through the state and are going to try to do some design work and community planning as far as what amenities would make sense to go into that space.”
Caris said he hopes to have a request for proposals this fall and have a consultant hired by the end of the year.
The first phase, Caris said, will be to engage with the community to find out what amenities they would like to see in the space.
Even the nature of the closure is still being discussed. It could be a full closure of the road or a partial closure that leaves one lane of traffic open to vehicles.
“We’re hopefully going to come up with a design or at least a couple concepts and vet that with the business community and the community at large and try to distill down the best path to go,” Caris said.
Amenities he expects will be discussed include additional lighting, improved fencing and more permanent shade, Caris said. Some of the design will be affected by the road closure and other constraints specific to the space, he said.
“I think people have also really liked the lighting of it,” Caris said. “I would fully anticipate that more light in that space would probably be wanted or desired. If it’s a full street closure, they might be lowered to lend itself to a little bit more of an intimate setting.”
The planning process won’t begin in earnest until next year.
However, Caris said he’s hopeful that the project will be driven by the community and its wants and needs for the space.
“It will be really well-received and successful if it’s not just a design from the city and installed into a space,” Caris said. “It truly is the businesses saying what would be helpful and what would be useful.”