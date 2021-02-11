The city of Fruita has provided a $10,000 grant to Food Bank of the Rockies to help the four local food pantries provide assistance to those in the community in need.
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said they began noticing the extra need for food assistance when the pandemic first started. He said the city, including employees volunteering on their own time, has worked since then to provide help.
“We had employees that started volunteering at some of the food banks on their own time,” Bennett said. “So they had some good feedback for us — there’s these long lines and there seems to be a lot of need.”
The city has a standing partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies, which provides meals to seniors in need at the Fruita Community Center. They began working early on in the pandemic to continue that service, Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Director Sue Ellen Rodwick said.
“When the Community Center had to close last year, we were able to operate out of their parking lot,” Rodwick said. “They had employees helping out with distributing food. Once the Community Center opened again, we moved over to Shelledy Elementary and now we’re at Little Salt Wash Park. They’ve been working with us all along the way.”
Part of that work on the city’s side came after it received funding for coronavirus relief through the CARES Act. Bennett said they worked to see how they could utilize those funds to help city operations and provide educational and business assistance. They also looked into providing funds to help local food banks.
“We did find that there were qualifying expenses that could be identified directly to the pandemic, which qualified for coronavirus relief funds,” Bennett said. “So we were able to create a grant for them. So it was kind of a long process in the making and the check was just cut last week.”
The funds will go to help the four food pantries operating in Fruita — Agape Food Bank, which operates out of City Hall, Canyon West Worship Center Food Bank, Hope of the Grand Valley and the food bank at Victory Life Church. Assistant to the City Manager Shannon Vassen said Rodwick was key to helping the city develop the grant program.
“We met with Sue Ellen early and we asked her what is the need at our Fruita food banks and she provided us with the information we needed to see that this grant is beneficial not just for Fruita residents, but anyone who may come over here and needs food assistance,” Vassen said.
The need is clear, Rodwick said, with food pantries across the region seeing a 50% increase in food distribution year-over-year. She said Canyon West alone distributed 200,000 meals between March and December of 2020. The grant funding will help get even more meals to the Fruita community.
“For every dollar that’s given to us we’re able to leverage that through donations and purchasing and that translates into four meals,” Rodwick said. “So that $10,000 is going to be 40,000 meals for Fruita families. It’s a huge impact.”
For people in the Fruita area in need of food assistance, Rodwick said they can visit foodbankrockies.org to find the food pantry nearest them. Anyone wishing to donate can find information on doing so there as well.