Had the coronavirus not swept the globe, Tuesday evening would have seen more than 400 Fruita Monument High School graduates cross the stage and receive their diplomas at Stocker Stadium.
A world engulfed by a public health crisis, however, altered those plans dramatically.
FMHS seniors and parents instead held a “student graduation rally” in downtown Fruita on Tuesday to honor more than 40 graduates who participated. Seniors in their caps and gowns stood 6 feet apart in a line down the sidewalk on Aspen Avenue as vehicles decked in blue and white balloons with writing on the windows made their way up and down the street, honking in lieu of clapping.
Many cars used the roundabout to turn around and celebrate the seniors again.
“The kids talked to us about how they want to do something to have their voices heard,” said James Williams, who helped students organize the event along with his wife, Samantha. “They came up with this idea.”
The rally wasn’t just to honor seniors. It was also to send a message to District 51 leaders.
Last Wednesday, Superintendent Diana Sirko detailed plans at a Mesa County Public Health briefing for drive-thru graduation ceremonies to take place from July 10-13. The district received negative feedback from a surprised community of parents and graduates.
The following day, Sirko issued a letter to parents and seniors, emphasizing that no official decision would be made until June 22, the original date the district gave for a decision before detailing drive-thru options.
James and Samantha Williams hope they’ll be able to see their daughter, Chloe, and her classmates have a graduation that more resembles a traditional ceremony.
“We want to prove to the district and the health department that if we can socially distance out here, why can’t we at Stocker Stadium?,” Samantha said. “It has the capacity to hold every graduate and each graduate could bring four guests to make it 30% capacity. They’re holding to that 10 people in any social gathering rule, but retail’s at 50%, so we don’t understand why we can’t be at 30% in an outdoor stadium.
“To come out and say we’re going to do a drive-by graduation, it’s not OK.”
A steady stream of cars and trucks greeted Fruita graduates during the rally, with music playing over speakers on the street. The community came together to celebrate the class that had the prospects of a normal final semester ripped away.
Parents hope this wasn’t the closest they’ll come to honoring the class of 2020.
“We want something that’s as close to a traditional ceremony as we can get,” James said. “It’s two months away. It doesn’t warrant that type of response. Two months from now, if everything changes, we can cancel it. Calling it now is short-sighted. That’s my biggest thing. We don’t need to make a decision that harsh already.”